Oktoberfest Race Day brings Munich to Musselburgh

A Scottish racecourse is bringing a touch of Munich to Musselburgh in hosting its first Oktoberfest Raceday.

Bavarian beer steins will clink to the tunes of one of the UK’s top oompah bands at the raceday on Saturday 14 September, which also features seven top Flat races, including the Musselburgh Gold Cup.

Taking its lead from the famous Munich Oktoberfest, now in its 189th year and which runs from September into October, a Bavarian marquee will be the focal point for the East Lothian track’s festivities.

Stein holding and keg rolling competitions are planned and Oktoberfest themed street food vans will offer a range of bratwurst, pretzels and German beer, and following the last race the celebrations continue with an After Racing Party.

Jager Maestros - one of the UK's top oompah bands

The Jager Maestros - a German Oompah Band - features seven of the country’s finest brass players and will get the afternoon underway with a mesmerising journey through Oktoberfest songs and games. A past sell-out act at the Edinburgh Fringe, they are in demand at Oktoberfests throughout Europe and have been a hit with audiences across the UK.

The feature race of the day is the £20,000 Musselburgh Gold Cup over 2m 2f which is supported by six other competitive races, with the first contest provisionally timed for 4.10pm.

Musselburgh Racecourse Head of Marketing, Aisling Johnston, said: “Oktoberfest is a phenomenon and anyone who has been fortunate to visit Munich or other events will know how much fun they are.

“We wanted to introduce a taste of Munich to Musselburgh and our own Oktoberfest promises to be a brilliant afternoon and evening out as we finish off our summer season. We are encouraging racegoers to don their finest lederhosen - but it is not essential!”

Gates open on 14 September at 1.30pm and tickets bought in advance are reduced by £5 for a limited period. Provisional first and last race times are 4:10pm and 7.20pm respectively. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk