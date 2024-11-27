Orchestra arranges special concert for older music lovers

Care UK and the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra have teamed up to present an afternoon concert for older music lovers at the Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh on Sunday 1st December.

The concert will feature the music of Duke Ellington and will be a relaxed version of the SNJO’s Remembering Duke celebration of the jazz legend which they are touring in Scotland over the weekend.

Taylor Baker, Deputy Manager at Cairdean House, said: “Music is a powerful medium when it comes to caring for older people, especially those living with dementia.

“Many residents have strong memories that certain tunes can help to bring back – whether it’s the song they walked down the aisle to, or music that was playing in the background of cherished family moments. Yet, bigger concerts or performances can feel a bit overwhelming for older people, which is why we’re thrilled to be working with Scottish National Jazz Orchestra to help make events like these more accessible to all.”

The SNJO saxophones bring back memories of Duke Ellington

The concert will utilise the Queen’s Hall’s cabaret-style seating and the auditorium will remain well-lit to provide a welcoming environment and ensure that everyone can enjoy the music in a comfortable, supportive setting.

The Scottish National Jazz Orchestra has developed an international reputation for its interpretations of Duke Ellington’s music. Its 2012 recording, In the Spirit of Duke, received praise from many of jazz’s most prominent commentators world-wide and subsequent live performances have enhanced this reputation.

Sunday’s concert will last between 45 minutes and an hour and will feature many of Duke Ellington’s most familiar compositions. Wheelchair spaces and welcoming front-of-house staff will be on hand and the doors will open forty-five minutes before the scheduled start time of 3pm to let everyone settle in.

“We’re looking forward to the event,” says Taylor Baker. “And we hope to see a lot of people from the community there!”