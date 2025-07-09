Overwhelmed by choice? Top 10 shows to start with at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

There are over 3,000 shows to choose from at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year, and we have assembled a top 10 list of theatre and dance to get you started on festival favourites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chrome Yellow

ZOO Southside Studio, 1 – 24 Aug 2025 (not 12 & 19), 12.25 (13.35)

Blending storytelling, travel journal entries, and original songs, comedian and performer Wayne Stewart attempts to understand why he made a 650-mile solo walk across France in 2021, and whether it meant anything at all. Wayne re-traces his journey from Saint-Malo in Brittany to Argeles-Sur-Mer on the Mediterranean, a trek that began as just a walk, but evolved into a deeper exploration of meaning, resilience and our shared need for human connection. Chrome Yellow is a spiritual and philosophical reflection on purpose, an obsession with the colour yellow, and what it is we’re all really searching for.

MARIUPOL tells a love story between a Russian student and Ukrainian officer during war

Fly, You Fools!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pleasance Courtyard, Beyond, 30 July – 25 Aug 2024 (not 7 & 18), 15:10 (16:10)

From the creators of 2024 hit Hold on to Your Butts comes an absurdly accurate live parody of the one film to rule them all. Three actors and a Foley artist band together – in fellowship – to present an epic retelling of the first chapter of the most iconic fantasy franchise ever made, compressing 178 minutes of cinematic action into just 60. Combining live sound effects, exaggerated character impersonations and physical theatre, the performers remain on stage throughout, shifting seamlessly between roles within a ring of props. Featuring choreographed mime, shadow puppetry, and a makeshift wind machine, Recent Cutbacks returns with a show that both celebrates the fandom and remains accessible to all audiences.

Cartoonopolis

Chrome Yellow documents Wayne Stewart's journey through France

Pleasance Dome, Jack Dome, 30 July - 24 Aug (not 6, 11,18)

Created by Lewis Ian Bray as a tribute to his younger brother Jack, Cartoonopolis is a vibrant and imaginative exploration of neurodivergence, creativity, and the power of family. Inspired by the Bray family’s challenging but joyful journey raising Jack, who is autistic, the show invites audiences into the fantastical world of Jack’s imagination. It’s a place full of cartoon capers, wild adventures, dastardly villains and fearless heroes from Toy Story, Marvel and more, as Jack approaches his 18th birthday and the transition into adulthood. Lewis plays 27 characters including Jack and his parents in a personal and moving celebration of neurodivergence, imagination and sticking together.

Because

Studio at theSpaceTriplex, 1–23 Aug 2025(not 10), 15.05 (15.55)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When a chronic overthinker is faced with unexpected news, he finds that his self-therapy is no match for past traumas. Because is a solo show following Jade, who habitually keeps himself grounded by talking to himself. But when unexpected news unearths memories of bullying and past hurt, he finds his external monologue can’t counter his internal one. As the cacophony overwhelms him, he unravels, at loggerheads with his most trusted voice of reason. Performed against a pre-recorded soundtrack of his internal monologue, Because engages with issues of mortality, masculinity, privilege and (undiagnosed) mental illness.

English Ako

theSpaceUK @ Surgeons' Hall (Theatre 2), 1 – 23 Aug 2025 (not 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 & 18), 21:00 (21:45)

Inspired by the lived experience of being born in the Philippines and raised in the UK, writer-performer Jules Chan’s solo semi-autobiographical play explores the complexities of growing up between cultures.Blending physical comedy, honest storytelling and character multi-rolling, English Ako follows Boy, a young working-class migrant born in Manila and raised in England, on a search for his estranged brother and, ultimately, for a version of home where both his Britishness and Asian-ness can coexist. Set against the backdrop of coming-of-age encounters – from playground racism and awkward Hinge dates to tense universal credit meetings – Boy transforms people in his life into beloved Shakespearean characters like Tybalt and Malvolio in a nod to British culture. The play offers an unfiltered account of identity, self-acceptance, and cultural survival, candidly exploring the challenges and contradictions faced by those navigating dual heritage in contemporary Britain.

MARIUPOL

33 Pleasance Courtyard Beneath, 30 Jul – 25 Aug 2025 (not 6 & 18), 13:00 - 14.00

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set across thirty turbulent years, MARIUPOL tells the story of love found, lost, and tested by war. In 1992, Russian student Galina falls for Ukrainian Navy officer Steve during a summer holiday in Mariupol. A decade later, their paths cross again in Moscow and finally, thirty years on, at the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine when Galina returns to the now-devastated city hoping Steve can help her find her son who is missing in the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works. Inspired by playwright Katia Haddad’s childhood summers in Mariupol, this drama explores relationships that blossom and break on opposing sides of conflict. MARIUPOL arrives at the Fringe following a successful run at London’s Cockpit Theatre earlier this year which was directed by Olivier award winner John Retallack. The run at the Fringe will be directed by John’s brother Guy Retallack.

FATAL FLOWER

Summerhall Arts, Main Hall, 31 July – 25 Aug 2025 (not 12 & 19), 21:05 (22:20)

Rooted in female rage — explosive, absurd and over-the-top — this multi-disciplinary theatre show blends cabaret and comedy with opera, musical theatre and classical music to deconstruct the image of women in society. Drawing on creator and performer Valentina Tóth’s own experiences with body image, the pressures of being a child piano prodigy, and a complex relationship with her mother, the show moves through a series of bold, grotesque female archetypes. From the Queen of the Night in The Magic Flute to a vengeful bride-to-be and a tyrannical Russian piano teacher, each character channels a rage that is both personal and political. One spark behind that fury is the Dutch childcare benefits scandal, where thousands of parents — many of them women — were falsely accused of fraud. FATAL FLOWER offers a space where female anger unfolds on stage in all its complexity.

Strangers & Revelations

Theatre 3 at theSpace@ Surgeons’ Hall, 1–23 Aug 2025 (not 10 & 17), 12.05–12.55

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two London-based Zimbabweans meet for their first date in an unconventional location, with the unexpected intimacy and shared cultural heritage leading them to reveal more about themselves than they were intending in an emotionally charged drama. Strangers & Revelations follows Zodwa into Malcolm’s house after a last-minute change of plan for their first meeting. As they connect through shared experiences of their roots and romantic mishaps, they reveal more about themselves and start to uncover deeper truths and shared griefs. Grounded in mythology and trauma, this production is an exploration of identity and the power dynamics between men and women through an African lens.

The Alchemy of Sadness

theSpaceUK @ Niddry St (Upper), 11 – 23 Aug 2025 (not 16 & 17), Week 1 12:50 (13:50) & Week 2 11:10 (12:10)

Inspired by writer Alex Garcia-Laguer’s personal experiences of working at a high-pressure, fine dining restaurant with an unstable and emotionally demanding manager, The Alchemy of Sadness is a new drama that examines boundaries, power struggles, and the complex energy exchanged between colleagues. Set in a PR firm, the story follows Thiago, a rising young professional, who is assigned to work alongside his demanding boss, Liam, on a high-stakes crisis management project for a renowned chef. Both view the assignment as an opportunity to advance their careers, but as pressure mounts, their relationship becomes increasingly unstable, marked by shifting balances of control, rivalry, and unresolved emotional tension. Incorporating elements of surrealism, the play depicts physical transformations tied to their emotional unravelling, creating a tense exploration of how love and hate intertwine to forge unexpected bonds.

No Sugar No Milk (Prototyping)

Assembly George Square Studios, Studio 2, 8 – 17 Aug 2025 (not 12), 12.15 (13.15)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a physical theatre and martial arts performance that intertwines dance, street art and circus influences, Hong Kong Soul headline company TS Crew transports audiences to the nostalgic, vibrant heart of a Hong Kong Cha Chaan Teng – a quintessential diner. In these iconic eateries, a cornerstone of Hong Kong’s cultural tapestry, stories of struggle, dreams, and belonging are shared over quick, affordable meals. No Sugar No Milk (Prototyping) transforms one of these humble diners – with its clink of ceramic cups, and aroma of milky tea and buttery pineapple buns – into a dynamic stage for an exploration of home, identity, and the restless drift of life, reflecting the city’s blend of East and West, tradition, and modernity. Returning to the Fringe following their Asian Arts Award-winning No Dragon No Lion, the company pushes the boundaries of their signature style with dynamic choreography and vibrant street art aesthetics. No Sugar No Milk merges physical prowess with heartfelt storytelling, drawing from Hong Kong’s cinematic daring and street-level grit.