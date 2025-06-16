Paint the town ‘pink’ this summer with Edinburgh’s first Rosé Wine Trail

Edinburgh’s first ‘Rosé Wine Trail’ has been launched across the capital this week as part of a summer-long campaign to celebrate the popular pink tipple.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From now until the end of September, three of the city’s bars and restaurants are teaming up to showcase some of the best rosé wine from France, Italy and the USA.

As people’s tastes turn to lighter, fruiter and more refreshing summer drink options, The Huxley on Rutland Street, Copper Blossom on George Street and McLarens on the Corner in Morningside are pouring their passion into a new rosé wine menu and rosé-inspired cocktails with a focus on quality, flavour and style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full rosé wine flights will offer people the chance to enjoy three different 125ml expressions at the same time to pair with summer menus.

From now until the end of September, three Edinburgh bars and restaurants are teaming up to showcase some of the best rosé wine from France, Italy and the USA.

A Rosé Trail passport is also available for rosé wine lovers to collect stamps at each venue and be in with a chance to win a break for two in the world-leading rosé wine region of Provence in France.

The Huxley on Rutland Street in the West End is showcasing Château Routas rosé from Provence, supplied by Wine Importers. Freshly cut watermelon, ripe peach aromas and floral notes lead to a palate alive with wild strawberries and hints of mineral notes. The crisp acidity and a refreshing finish of Château Routas means it pairs well with the dishes on the menu at The Huxley, including the cobb and superfood salads.

Château Routas came into ownership of the Scottish Murray Family in 2025 and is distributed by Livingston-based Wine Importers. The Provence region is now global leader for pale pink rosé and the growing popularity of premium rosé wine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Copper Blossom on George Street will be popping its cork for Italy’s Della Vite sparkling rosé and its non-alcoholic alternative this summer. Della Vite has been created exclusively by the Delevigne sisters, Poppy, Chloe and Cara. It is elegant, pale coral pink in colour with an aromatic nose of freshly crushed wild berries and rhubarb. A bright, clean palate with delicate fruit flavours is balanced with a creamy texture and fine bubbles, leading to a long, smooth finish. Della Vite pairs perfectly with Copper Blossom’s chargrilled prawns, tacos, and the ultimate brûléed camembert - a whole Camembert, served in piping hot bread, with crackers, honeycomb, grape chutney, bee pollen, salted honey and grapes.

At McLarens on the Corner, people can look forward to Côtes de Provence rosé, M by Minuty. McLarens’ new alfresco menu for the summer includes tikka skewers, lamb koftas and their famous sesame and crispy rice salad, which pair perfectly with M by Minuty’s notes of red berries, white peach and citrus. The Morningside venue has a large outdoor terrace to enjoy social gatherings during the day or on light summer evenings and is also staging a special Rosé Wine Dinner on Thursday 26th June.

McLarens, The Huxley and Copper Blossom are part of the Edinburgh-based Signature Group, a leading Scottish hospitality firm made up of over 20 bars, restaurants, hotels and a brewery.

Signature Group’s head sommelier, Dawid Assi, is leading the launch of Edinburgh’s first Rosé Wine Trail. Originally from Poland, David has over 11 years’ experience in the hospitality industry and has a level 2 award from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust. Dawid said: “With the launch of our first Rosé Wine Trail across the city, people can really paint the town ‘pink’ this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to curate a lighter, cleaner and fresher wine menu that will help celebrate rosé wine from around the world, including Château Routas supplied by our friends at Wine Importers.

“We are the only venues in Edinburgh where you can enjoy Della Vite sparkling rosé by the Delevigne sisters this summer. A selection of rosé-inspired cocktails and full rosé wine flights are also available.

“Rosé is known for its crisp, dry, and refreshing taste. It’s a great choice for warm weather and pairs well with a variety of foods on our menus, including summer salads, seafood and grilled chicken.”

Dawid added:

“Winemaking in Provence is highly regarded. Producers use meticulous methods to create wines with balanced acidity and subtle fruit flavours. The combination of the region's climate and winemaking traditions leads to wines that are both refined and easy to drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re confident that our Rosé Wine Trail menu will tickle the tastebuds of both seasoned rosé enthusiasts and people sampling the pink tipple for the first time.

“And to help make this summer just a little bit rosier, we’re also giving people the chance to win a dreamy trip to Provence with our Rosé Trail passport competition.”

Neil Renton, Managing Director of Livingston-based Wine Importers, added: “As part of our long-standing relationship with Signature Group, we’re delighted to be supporting the launch of their first Rosé Wine Trail in Edinburgh this summer.

“Wine Importers has been supplying quality wines to Signature for over 15 years, but this is the first time that our very own Château Routas is taking centre stage in a city-wide initiative to promote some of the world’s best rosé wine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on Edinburgh’s first Rosé Wine Trail at The Huxley, Copper Blossom and McLarens on the Corner with a chance to win a break for two in Provence, go to:

The Huxley

https://thehuxley.co.uk/edinburghs-first-rose-trail

Copper Blossom

www.copperblossom.com/edinburghs-first-rose-trail

McLarens on the Corner

https://mclarensonthecorner.co.uk/edinburghs-first-rose-trail

For more information on Signature Group and its full portfolio of venues, go to https://signaturepubs.co.uk/venues

Wine Importers is also celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025. For more information, go to www.wine-importers.net