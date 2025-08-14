Painting and printmaking go hand in hand for Edinburgh artist

Portobello-based artist and printmaker Jenny Martin will be showcasing her creations at the forthcoming Printmakers of Scotland Festival at Stirling University from August 15th to 17th.

Jenny explained: “Printmaking allows me to play with ideas, colour, pattern and scale. It’s a fun, low pressure way to develop work and new ideas. Paintings are big, take a long time to complete and are expensive. Printmaking is nimbler and fresher.

“I like the fact that printmaking is very democratic. Because editions are produced, it is possible to keep prices low and that allows a lot more people to be able to own their own artwork. Because all of the prints on display at the festival are hand pulled, each piece of work on display is a genuine artwork and not a reproduction,” she added.

Jenny’s own journey into printmaking has run hand in hand with her accomplishments in painting: “I did a little bit of printmaking when I was at art college and was offered a post-grad in printmaking when I graduated, but didn't take it up, instead doing my Masters in painting. It was after I left that I took it up mainly as a way of meeting other artists.

Jenny Martin print

“I had no intention of becoming an actual printmaker, however I quickly realised that I liked the graphic nature of printmaking and that I could experiment and play with scale and images in a way that wasn’t possible with painting. It also allowed me to combine photographic imagery with hand drawn mark marking that allowed for rich surfaces and abstract marks.

“In my practice, printmaking requires an approach that is looser and leaves more room for accidental marks and outcomes. The two disciplines have formed a symbiotic relationship in my work with painted marks, vibrant colour and strong drawings being important across both painting and printmaking. I'm always keen to try new things and not get too 'good' at printmaking so that happy accident and fluidity are still possible.

“I have spent many years working in screen print. The process was made famous by Andy Warhol with his photographic imagery but I use the photographic process to transfer hand drawn and painted marks on to the screen.”

A host of awards and accolades have come Jenny’s way over the years. She is an elected member of the Royal Scottish Society of painters in Watercolours (RSW) and is currently Vice President.

Jenny Martin print

She said: “I am lucky enough to have been recognised for my work over the years through awards and exhibitions and I’m very pleased to have a show in the autumn at the Morningside Gallery in Edinburgh and work later in the year at the Iona House gallery in Woodstock.”

When it comes to exhibiting at Stirling in August, Jenny commented: “Meeting all of the other printmakers from around Scotland is absolutely wonderful, as well as meeting the visitors who are interested in printmaking.

“When you exhibit in galleries you never meet the people who buy the work, so it's very nice to actually meet people face to face who are interested in my work. It’s lovely to spend the weekend being enthusiastic about printmaking and it gives me a real buzz!”.

www.jennymartinartist.co.uk