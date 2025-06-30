Paul Carrack to bring 50-year celebration to Edinburgh Playhouse
Carrack's new album, recorded in Nashville, marks a deeply personal milestone, offering a heartfelt tribute to the music that shaped him. Titled The CountrySide of Paul Carrack, the record includes eight classic country covers and two original tracks, the soul-stirring "In the Cold Light of Day" and a new version of his hit "Love Will Keep Us Alive."
Speaking about the project, Carrack says: "Country music has always had a strong pull on me, something about its honesty, its soul. Recording in Nashville was a dream. I've had this album in mind for years, and now it feels like the right moment, both musically and personally. I can't wait to bring these songs to life on stage. We'll be playing them alongside all the favourites. The band and I are ready to go all in; it's going to be a special tour."
With a celebrated career spanning over 50 years, Carrack has left his mark on multiple generations of listeners. From his early success with Ace ("How Long") to lending his voice to Squeeze's "Tempted" and co-fronting Mike + The Mechanics on hits like "Silent Running" and the Grammy-nominated "The Living Years," Carrack's contributions are iconic. As a solo artist, he's delivered soul-pop gems such as "Don't Shed a Tear,""Eyes of Blue," and "Satisfy My Soul." His work as a session and touring musician reads like a roll call of legends: Eric Clapton, Elton John, Ringo Starr, and The Smiths, amongst others. His songwriting has been covered by The Eagles, Diana Ross, and Tom Jones.
Edinburgh fans can expect an emotionally resonant show blending Carrack's unparalleled catalogue with fresh takes from his country collection. The production will be bigger than ever, with a band he's toured with for three decades, offering musical chemistry honed over hundreds of shows.
"There's no feeling like performing live with this band," Carrack adds. "We've been through it all together, and we're excited to bring something new to these incredible venues. It's going to be a big one."
EDINBURGH SHOW DETAILS
Sunday 19 April 2026
Edinburgh Playhouse
2026 UK TOUR DATES
APRIL 2026
- WED 15 - GATESHEAD The Glasshouse ICM
- THU 16 - SHEFFIELD City Hall
- SAT 18 - GLASGOW Armadillo
- SUN 19 - EDINBURGH Playhouse
- FRI 24 - CARDIFF Utilita Arena
- SAT 25 - BOURNEMOUTH IC
- SUN 26 - BRIGHTON Centre
MAY 2026
- FRI 1 - LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall
- SAT 2 - LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall
- SUN 3 - MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall
- THU 7 - BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall
- SUN 10 - LONDON Theatre Royal Drury Lane
