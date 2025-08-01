Pentlands Open Studios Art Trail: a new creative force in the upper Water of Leith valley

By John Elliott
Contributor
Published 1st Aug 2025, 13:50 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 15:52 BST
Pentlands Open Studios (POSt) is about building a vibrant, connected community. Here’s how: • Connecting Artists Many artists and makers work in solitude. POSt offers them a chance to connect and collaborate. • Inspiring Visitors The Art Trail invites the public into the creative spaces of local artists, offering rare insights into their techniques, materials, and artistic journeys. • Enriching Community Life Through exhibitions, workshops, and talks, POSt brings fresh cultural experiences right to the heart of Colinton, Juniper Green, Currie and Balerno.

Mark your calendar

The inaugural Open Studios Art Trail takes place Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 August 2025, from 10am to 4pm. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to explore local studios, meet 18 participating artists across 10 venues, and discover the stories behind their work. Make a stop at the Pit Stop Café in Spylaw Park, Colinton, which serves as our info hub with brochures, maps, and toilets. Collect stamps from studios and enter our prize draw for artist vouchers.

But the Art Trail is just the beginning. Throughout the year, POSt will host artist talks, hands-on workshops, and community events designed to foster learning, creativity, and connection.

POSt is entirely run by some of Scotland's finest artists, who happen to live in our catchment area. In its first year, the trail features both private studios and unique public venues, including the Victorian greenhouse at Malleny Garden, a National Trust for Scotland property—blending the beauty of art and nature in one memorable setting.

Join us & stay connected

Support the Trail

We’re currently running a Crowdfunder campaign, with exclusive rewards donated by the artists of the 2025 trail. Every contribution—big or small—helps build a stronger, more creative Pentlands community.

Donate here: https://tinyurl.com/postudios

Thank you for supporting this new chapter in the Pentlands' cultural life. We can’t wait to welcome you to experience the creative energy of our community!

Gen Harrison, Modiste

1. Contributed

Gen Harrison, Modiste Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Self- Isolation (Susie Wilson)

2. Contributed

Self- Isolation (Susie Wilson) Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The six founding professional artist.

3. Contributed

The six founding professional artist. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Pen Reid, Detail of Night Gardener, Oil on Linen

4. Contributed

Pen Reid, Detail of Night Gardener, Oil on Linen Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ArtistsColinton
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice