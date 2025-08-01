Pentlands Open Studios Art Trail: a new creative force in the upper Water of Leith valley

Mark your calendar

The inaugural Open Studios Art Trail takes place Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 August 2025, from 10am to 4pm. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to explore local studios, meet 18 participating artists across 10 venues, and discover the stories behind their work. Make a stop at the Pit Stop Café in Spylaw Park, Colinton, which serves as our info hub with brochures, maps, and toilets. Collect stamps from studios and enter our prize draw for artist vouchers.

But the Art Trail is just the beginning. Throughout the year, POSt will host artist talks, hands-on workshops, and community events designed to foster learning, creativity, and connection.

POSt is entirely run by some of Scotland's finest artists, who happen to live in our catchment area. In its first year, the trail features both private studios and unique public venues, including the Victorian greenhouse at Malleny Garden, a National Trust for Scotland property—blending the beauty of art and nature in one memorable setting.

Join us & stay connected

Website : POStudios.org

: POStudios.org Instagram : @PentlandsOpenStudios

: @PentlandsOpenStudios Newsletter: Sign up by visiting the website to get the latest updates and event news.

Support the Trail

We’re currently running a Crowdfunder campaign, with exclusive rewards donated by the artists of the 2025 trail. Every contribution—big or small—helps build a stronger, more creative Pentlands community.

Donate here: https://tinyurl.com/postudios

Thank you for supporting this new chapter in the Pentlands' cultural life. We can’t wait to welcome you to experience the creative energy of our community!

4 . Contributed Pen Reid, Detail of Night Gardener, Oil on Linen Photo: Submitted Photo Sales