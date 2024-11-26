Phil Cunningham to bring festive magic to Edinburgh for annual Christmas Songbook

Phil Cunningham’s beloved Christmas Songbook is set to return to Edinburgh, bringing festive cheer and a captivating blend of contemporary and traditional Christmas tunes to The Queen’s Hall for a run of three dates on Thursday 19th, Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd December.

A cherished musical event that has delighted and captivated audiences for 18 years, Phil Cunningham and his ensemble of renowned musicians, for a show that is sure to ignite the Christmas spirit.

A seasonal favourite for audiences across the country, the anticipated event will once again feature a star-studded lineup of some of the finest musicians on the Scottish folk scene, including inimitable vocal star Eddi Reader, Scottish songstress Karen Matheson OBE, celebrated multi-instrumentalist John McCusker, Orcadian roots singer and guitarist Kris Drever, accomplished guitarist Ian Carr and sought-after double bassist Kevin McGuire.Cunningham's Christmas Songbook blends exquisite musicianship and charming stories.

Phil Cunningham is a celebrated Scottish accordionist and composer whose illustrious career has spanned decades, from his days with Silly Wizard to his acclaimed partnership with Aly Bain. His effortless banter and musical talent have made him a true ambassador for traditional Scottish music.

Phil Cunningham said: “The Christmas Songbook tour is always a highlight of my calendar each year and one that lets us share some wonderful music and festive cheer with Edinburgh audiences. It’s always a joy to see familiar faces who have made the show an annual tradition over the past 18 years, alongside new ones coming along for the very first time. I have the honour of performing at The Queen’s Hall across three nights with some of my oldest friends and Scotland’s most respected musicians and I hope everyone leaves with the same feeling of warmth, cheer and gratitude that all of us on stage do.”

Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook comes to The Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh on Thursday 19th, Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd December. Tickets available now at: philcunningham.com/live-shows.