Pierre Novellie returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with 'You Sit There, I'll Stand Here'
It is once again August in Edinburgh which can only mean one thing – its time for Pierre to do stand up and it is time for you to sit and watch! In ‘You Sit There, I’ll Stand Here’, Pierre will once again be delighting audiences with his award winning observational comedy style which has seen him receive rave reviews and critical acclaim over the years.
Pierre can be heard as one of the co-hosts of Frank Off the Radio: The Frank Skinner Podcast alongside Frank Skinner and co-host of BudPod with fellow comedian Phil Wang. His television and writing credits include Mock The Week (BBC 2), The Mash Report (BBC 2), Spitting Image (ITV / BritBox), Stand Up Central (Comedy Central), Comedy Central Live (Comedy Central) and World’s Most Dangerous Roads (Dave).
A highly praised live act, Pierre has had sell out shows across the UK and Ireland. His most recent hit stand-up show, ‘Must We?’, sold out the entire festival run and an 11 night London run at Soho Theatre, he has also just performed the show at the prestigious Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Pierre has supported comedy legend Frank Skinner on tour as well as on his West End runs at the Garrick Theatre and Gielgud Theatre. He is a past winner of the Amused Moose Laugh-Off and has received nominations for the Amused Moose Comedy Award, The Skinny Awards and the Chortle Awards.
EDINBURGH FRINGE LISTINGS INFORMATION:
Pierre Novellie: You Sit There, I’ll Stand Here
Venue: Monkey Barrel 3
Date & Time: 28th July – 24th August, 7.05pm
Duration: 60 mins
Twitter: @pierrenovellie
Instagram: @pierrenovellie
Web: www.pierrenovellie.com