Platter Tuesday brings French flair to Broughton street

Platter Tuesdays Bring a French Flair to Broughton Street Looking to brighten up your Tuesday evenings?

Bistro Coco, the charming French-inspired restaurant nestled on Broughton Street, has just the offer to tempt your taste buds and lift your spirits.

Every Tuesday, Bistro Coco is treating diners to a delicious deal: order one of their best-selling fish or meat platters and enjoy a bottle of house wine for just £10.

Whether you’re craving fresh seafood or perfectly grilled cuts, their beautifully presented sharing platters are a local favourite for good reason.

Meat platter- 600gr chateaubriand to share (or not!)

exclusive “Platter Tuesday” offer is available by reservation only, and spots tend to go fast. To claim the deal, simply quote Platter Tuesday when booking online.

Broughton Street may be quiet on a Tuesday, but inside Bistro Coco, it’s all about flavour, warmth, and a touch of joie de vivre.

Bon appétit!