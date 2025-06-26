Platter Tuesday brings French flair to Broughton street

By charlie passemard
Contributor
Published 26th Jun 2025, 16:08 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 16:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Platter Tuesdays Bring a French Flair to Broughton Street Looking to brighten up your Tuesday evenings?

Bistro Coco, the charming French-inspired restaurant nestled on Broughton Street, has just the offer to tempt your taste buds and lift your spirits.

Every Tuesday, Bistro Coco is treating diners to a delicious deal: order one of their best-selling fish or meat platters and enjoy a bottle of house wine for just £10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whether you’re craving fresh seafood or perfectly grilled cuts, their beautifully presented sharing platters are a local favourite for good reason.

Meat platter- 600gr chateaubriand to share (or not!)placeholder image
Meat platter- 600gr chateaubriand to share (or not!)

exclusive “Platter Tuesday” offer is available by reservation only, and spots tend to go fast. To claim the deal, simply quote Platter Tuesday when booking online.

Broughton Street may be quiet on a Tuesday, but inside Bistro Coco, it’s all about flavour, warmth, and a touch of joie de vivre.

Bon appétit!

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice