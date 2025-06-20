Porn, Paxman, and Platonic Chaos: PALDEM is Edinburgh’s sexiest new anti-rom-com

BAFTA Rising Star David Jonsson debuts a sharp, sweaty deep-dive into amateur porn, interracial dating, and everything messy in between.

You've seen modern dating. You've seen friends to lovers. But you've never seen it like this.

PALDEM is a sharp, sexy debut from David Jonsson, star of Alien: Romulus and Rye Lane. When footage of a one night stand between two best friends goes viral, their world is turned upside down. When desire, race and friendship turn into something that is very difficult to untangle, things get much worse.

Making its world premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe, this anti-romantic comedy for the age of OnlyFans, friends with benefits and performative allyship asks the question: what happens when you're truly seen by the person who wasn't really supposed to be looking?

BAFTA Rising Star and breakout screen talent David Jonsson makes his playwriting debut

PALDEM is funny, filthy and self aware, marking David Jonsson's first foray into playwriting and, judging by the hype, it certainly won't be his last.

PALDEM

Venue: Techcube Zero, Summerhall

Dates: July 31st - August 25th (not 12th, 19th)

Tickets: From £10

Content Warnings: Nudity, Scenes of a Sexual Nature

Age Guidance: 16+

Running Time: 60 min