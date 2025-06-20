Porn, Paxman, and Platonic Chaos: PALDEM is Edinburgh’s sexiest new anti-rom-com
You've seen modern dating. You've seen friends to lovers. But you've never seen it like this.
PALDEM is a sharp, sexy debut from David Jonsson, star of Alien: Romulus and Rye Lane. When footage of a one night stand between two best friends goes viral, their world is turned upside down. When desire, race and friendship turn into something that is very difficult to untangle, things get much worse.
Making its world premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe, this anti-romantic comedy for the age of OnlyFans, friends with benefits and performative allyship asks the question: what happens when you're truly seen by the person who wasn't really supposed to be looking?
PALDEM is funny, filthy and self aware, marking David Jonsson's first foray into playwriting and, judging by the hype, it certainly won't be his last.
PALDEM
Venue: Techcube Zero, Summerhall
Dates: July 31st - August 25th (not 12th, 19th)
Tickets: From £10
Content Warnings: Nudity, Scenes of a Sexual Nature
Age Guidance: 16+
Running Time: 60 min