Powerleague to launch Portobello’s first Padel courts

Powerleague, the original and premier provider of commercial small-sided football in the UK, is introducing Padel courts to its Edinburgh Portobello facility this week following a £600,000 investment.

With Padel recognised as the fastest-growing participation sport globally, Powerleague is bringing it to the heart of Edinburgh’s coastal community on Saturday August 30, with three new courts opening at its Portobello club.

These will be the first Padel courts to open in Portobello, marking a major milestone for the area and giving players the chance to experience this exciting sport in a brand-new setting.

The investment will deliver canopied Padel courts for year-round play, alongside a unique viewing area, allowing visitors to watch play from a recently refurbished bar area. With a pay and play model, the facility will be open and accessible to everyone, whether you are a visitor or local to the area.

Already home to multiple 5-a-side and 7-a-side football pitches, Powerleague Edinburgh Portobello welcomes hundreds of players weekly and is a well-established hub for sport and community engagement.

Set in a unique coastal location just minutes from Portobello Beach, the club offers a scenic destination for sport and socialising. Easily reached from Edinburgh city centre by public transport, with a journey time of less than 20 minutes by bus, it’s perfectly positioned for anyone looking to give Padel a go.

The new covered Padel courts will offer 60- and 90-minute sessions for both beginners and experienced players. Introductory lessons and social events will also be available, with prices starting from £7 per person.

To celebrate the launch, Powerleague is hosting an opening party on Thursday September 4 from 5pm to 9pm, inviting the local community to enjoy free ‘Intro to Padel’ sessions, a social tournament, plus food, drinks, and a live DJ.

Powerleague’s expansion into racket sports in Edinburgh follows the business’s announcement of a £2.2 million investment to develop its Padel offering in Scotland. The new courts at Powerleague Edinburgh Portobello build on the successful launch in Paisley earlier this year, as well as other UK locations in Birmingham, and Manchester and Shoreditch.

This strategic investment reflects the rapid rise of Padel in the UK. According to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the number of courts has grown from 150 to more than 1,000 in just four years, with player numbers increasing from 89,000 to 129,000, expected to reach 400,000 by the end of 2026.

Christian Rose, CEO of Powerleague, commented: “Powerleague Edinburgh Portobello is already a vibrant hub for sport and community on Edinburgh’s coast, and our introduction of Padel is a fantastic addition to this.

"At Powerleague, our mission is to open up access to the physical, mental, and social benefits that team sports bring. Padel is a fun, social sport for all ages and abilities, and we couldn’t be prouder to be launching the first Padel courts in the area. With Portobello’s mix of locals and tourists, our pay and play model makes it easy for everyone to get involved, and we’re looking forward to inviting more people to experience the joy of the game.”

Customers can book slots via the Playtomic app, and for more general event info see: https://www.powerleague.com/padel