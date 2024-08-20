Prestonfield House’s Summer Afternoon Tea - The Perfect Escape from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This August, dive into the electrifying atmosphere of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with the newly launched Summer Afternoon Tea at Prestonfield House. Just a five-minute drive from the city centre, this elegant countryside retreat not only provides a serene escape but also hosts its very own Fringe Festival events.

Following last year’s success, national treasure Christopher Biggins returns to lead a captivating programme of conversation, cabaret, and family-friendly shows at Prestonfield House. With an additional intimate venue alongside The Stables, Fringe at Prestonfield is set to be a highlight of the festival season.

After being immersed in world-class performances, enjoy the luxurious setting of Prestonfield House. The talented chefs have crafted a delightful Summer Afternoon Tea menu, perfect for a relaxing interlude. Enjoy a variety of traditional sandwiches, savoury bites, freshly baked scones, and delectable home-baked cakes, all paired with a refreshing glass of Billecart-Salmon Champagne. For an added touch of indulgence, select from a range of speciality teas and coffees.

The Summer Afternoon Tea is available from Sunday to Thursday, 12-6:45 pm, and on Friday and Saturday, 12-4 pm. Priced at £60 per person, elevate the experience to the Summer Champagne Afternoon Tea for £75 per person.

Embrace a day of thrilling shows and luxurious relaxation at Prestonfield House, where the festival's excitement and the finest afternoon tea come together in perfect harmony.

The Fringe at Prestonfield House Line Up

Joining Christopher Biggins will be a star studded line up which includes Katherine Ryan, Lulu, Janet Street-Porter, Jasper Carrot and Alistair McGowan, Su Pollard, Janey Godley, The Barricade Boys, Hayley Mills, Stephen K Amos, Dame Maureen Lipman, Paul Zerdin, Dean Friedman, Kerry Ellis and John Owen-Jones - “One Night/2 Voices” -, Rosie Ashe – “Adorable Dora”, Pulman and Stilgoe – “A Couple of Swells”, John Barr - “A Handful of Songs”, the award winning “A Room of One’s Own” - a 21st century take on Virginia Woolf’s pre-ted talk performed by Rebecca Vaughan, “Just Amongst Friends” with Robert Meadmore & Jamie Safir and “I Ran with The Gang” by Liam Rudden – tribute to original Bay City Roller, Alan Longmuir.

About Prestonfield House

Opulence, theatre, and luxury are combined at Prestonfield House, a unique 5-star hotel in one of Edinburgh’s finest historic buildings, dating back to the 17th century. Just five minutes from Edinburgh city centre, James Thomson's Prestonfield House is Edinburgh's most exclusive luxury hotel, offering the privacy and seclusion of a country estate right in the heart of Edinburgh. A discreet and luxurious hotel since the 1950s, Prestonfield has been at the heart of Scotland's artistic, social, business and political life for over four centuries.

The hotel itself is situated within 20 acres of gardens and located next to the stunning Arthur’s Seat, offering the perfect location for those looking to explore Edinburgh but avoid the hustle and bustle of the city. No room is alike, each of the18 luxurious bedrooms and five romantic suites is decorated with unique antique furniture and characterful feature beds. In addition to the dramatically romantic bedrooms and sumptuous luxurious suites, there is a destination restaurant – Rhubarb – and a collection of stunning private dining rooms, opulent salons and impressive public rooms.

HOW:Room rates for Prestonfield House start from £375 per room, per night and includes breakfast. For more information, please visit https://www.prestonfield.com/. For more information on the Summer Afternoon Tea, please visit https://www.prestonfield.com/eat-drink/afternoon-tea/