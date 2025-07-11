Produced by Tony Award-winner Craig Balsam, Del Valle comes to the UK: A True First-Hand Account Sid & Nancy, The Chelsea Hotel and life in a Texas Prison

Ned Van Zandt's first-hand true stories of living in the guts of New York City’s 1970s music scene, where he shared a wall with Sid Vicious and Nancy Spurgen in the infamous Chelsea Hotel.

In Del Valle: A True Tale of Sex, Drugs, Rock and Roll... and Redemption, Ned Van Zandt tells his own first-hand true stories of living in the guts of New York City’s 1970s music scene, where he shared a wall with Sid Vicious and Nancy Spurgen in the infamous Chelsea Hotel.

During his time there he frequented their room 100, as well as the iconic Studio 54 and CBGB clubs.

From after-parties with The Clash to working on a film with Jane Fonda to contemplating asking Chaka Khan if he could borrow $30,000 for rehab - Ned hasseen (and done) it all.

New York City

InDel Valle, Nedearnestly takes the audience through his debaucherous days in NYC, his Hollywood acting career and his time in a Texas prison - where the almost-famous actor was recognised by a high-ranking inmate who offered "protection" in exchange for acting lessons.

Tony Award-winner Craig Balsam is the producer of Del Valle, a play that follows themes of addiction, queerness, celebrity, survival and ultimately, redemption. Ned has already featured in the documentaries Who Killed Nancy? and Sad Vacation, which explore the many theories behind the tragic deaths of Sid and Nancy, but now Ned is telling the story on his own terms.

Developed at The Orchard Project and based entirely on Van Zandt’s real life, Del Valle doesn’t flinch. Expect a punchy, provocative meditation on queerness, celebrity, drugs, and survival – all told with the wry humour and soul-baring honesty of a man who’s seen it all.

Ned will be bringing his unforgettable show to the Edinburgh Fringe this year at Dairy Room at Underbelly, Bristo Square from August 6th.

Tickets can be found here: https://www.edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/del-valle-a-tale-of-sex-drugs-rock-and-roll-and-redemption