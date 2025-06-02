QMU welcomes locals to summer Community Forum

Members of the local community are invited to Queen Margaret University’s upcoming Community Forum on Wednesday 18 June 2025, from 6.30pm to 7.45pm, where attendees can learn more about the University’s efforts to support innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive economic growth across East Lothian.

Held twice a year, the Community Forum is a valuable opportunity for local residents and East Lothian representatives to engage directly with the University, share ideas, and explore areas of mutual interest.

This summer’s forum will take place at QMU’s Start-Up Studio, a new hub dedicated to nurturing entrepreneurial ambition. The Studio, which combines business support from Business Gateway and the new Bright Red Triangle service, provides expert advice, resources, and funding for students, staff, graduates and the local community to turn ideas into impactful services and ventures.

The evening will feature a short presentation from Carolyn Low, QMU’s Knowledge Exchange Manager, and Angela Lamont, East Lothian Council’s Community Wealth Building Officer. They will highlight collaborative projects designed to stimulate local innovation and economic development as part of the East Lothian Community Wealth Building Charter – an initiative which aims to harness the collective economic and social influence of key institutions to benefit local communities.

QMU's Startup Studio

In addition to exploring recent developments at QMU, the event will also include an open discussion where attendees are encouraged to share their perspectives on the University’s role in the community and how these relationships can be strengthened.

Jane Scott, Director of Marketing and Communications at QMU, said: “The Community Forum is an important space for dialogue. We’re eager to hear from our neighbours and share updates on some exciting developments at the University that we believe will positively impact the region.”

Queen Margaret University always welcomes new members of the community to join the Forum. Anyone interested in attending the summer Community Forum on 18 June should register by emailing [email protected].

The full schedule for the event can be found in the events section of the QMU website - https://www.qmu.ac.uk/news-and-events/events-listing/qmu-community-forum-spring-2025