Queen Extravaganza: Celebrating 50 years of Bohemian Rhapsody
With musicians hand-picked by Roger Taylor and a show produced by the original Queen stars, Queen Extravaganza: Celebrating 50 years of Bohemian Rhapsodywill visit 25 venues across the UK and Ireland in early 2025 including a date at Edinburgh Playhouse on Monday, February 10.
Alongside the incredible singalong classic Bohemian Rhapsody, fans can expect the biggest hits from the biggest band in the world, including Another One Bites The Dust, We Will Rock You, Radio Ga Ga and many more.
Tickets are now on general sale at www.queenonline.com/quex and www.ticketmaster.co.uk
Speaking about Queen Extravaganza, Roger Taylor said: “We hand-pick the most incredible musicians for Queen Extravaganza – and they do a fantastic job honouring our songs. It’s a great show, designed to celebrate the legacy of Queen for fans of all ages.”
Brian May added: “QuEx is something unique - not just a tribute band, but an extension of the Queen family, whose dedication to excellence is now legendary. The Queen Extravaganza Will Rock You!”
Queen Extravaganza has been touring for more than a decade, bringing the spectacular show to fans around the world, with previous tours taking the band to the USA, Canada, Australia, South America and beyond.
The 90-minute set is packed with more than 20 hits taken from Queen’s huge back-catalogue – with fans hailing the show as being the closest they can get to the original.
The 2025 line-up is to be confirmed.
Queen Extravaganza,the official Queen tribute produced by Roger Taylor and Brian May, is presented by Phil McIntyre Live.
For more information visit www.queenonline.com/quex
