Queer comedy star David Ian gets uncomfortably honest
After a TV special on OUTtv and amassing over 2.5 million views on social media, it's time for David Ian to face the music.
He's got a fabulous talent for being mean, but how? Why? Where did this talent come from? When a pal told David he should try being a little nicer, it got David thinking - am I mean?
David himself says: "A question I never thought I'd have to ask until someone I really liked told me I was. Isn't that just my personality? Let's find out together!”
A rising star of the UK queer comedy scene, David was a semi-finalist in Leicester Square Theatre's New Comedian of the Year and sold out his previous shows Mediocre Gay and his debut Fringe hour (Just a)Perfect Gay.
Off stage, David is the founder of the Milli Group and the co-founder of The Queer Comedy Club in London. He's also hosted Pride events across the UK as well as featuring on The Guardian, BBC Radio and Times Radio.
Expect big laughs, gloriously filthy punchlines and a touch of introspection in a show that's equal parts heartwarming and savage.
Stand-up, LGBTQ+
30 July -24 August (not 11 and 18), Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose, Coorie @16:20 (1 hr), From £9,
16+
Audience participation, Strong language/swearing