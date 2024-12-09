Rare opportunity to see artist Hedi Munro’s work in Edinburgh gallery

A new exhibition has opened in an independent Edinburgh art gallery, featuring a large new body of work from one of Scotland’s most notable contemporary artists, alongside a collection of paintings from a small group of gallery artists whose work celebrates beauty in nature and in art.

All the Beauty promises to be a truly resplendent December show at Morningside Gallery, including a showcase of work from Scottish artist Andrew Thompson, whose work can be found in many prestigious and private collections, including the collection of her Majesty the Queen.

The exhibition also includes Hedi Munro’s exquisite large scale gold leaf and painted panels. With a great love for flowers and all things botanical, she was also inspired by her time living in South East Asia where she started to incorporate gold leaf into her paintings and produced large works up to 8 x 14ft.

The Edinburgh artist is usually booked for commissions months in advance, so this is a rare opportunity to see her incredible work in person.

'The Japanese Phoenix', 184x184cm, Hedi Munro

The spectacular collection of paintings from some of Scotland’s favourite contemporary artists runs in the gallery until Saturday 11th January 2025, with a virtual exhibition online for anyone who can’t make it to Edinburgh.

Eileadh Swan, director of Morningside Gallery said: “As the days get shorter we’ll be filling the gallery with colour and light - Hedi’s panels shimmering with gold are really special and it’s lovely to be able to share them with visitors to the exhibition.”

Based at Church Hill in Morningside, the gallery will display over 50 new paintings for the exhibition, which is open to the public and can also be viewed online at morningsidegallery.co.uk.