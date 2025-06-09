Rare Scottish dog breeds steal the show at this year’s Scottish Game Fair

Bark by popular demand, the Gordon Setter Parade returns on Saturday 5 July as part of the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) Scottish Game Fair, held at the stunning Scone Palace in Perthshire. But this year, there’s even more to wag your tail about with three rare Scottish dog breeds coming together in a spectacular celebration of heritage and hounds.

The Caledonian Dandie Dinmonts will gather on Friday, July 4 and the Scottish Deerhounds will gather on Sunday, July 6 for the first time in event history with brand-new parades.

The three breeds are being recognised for their deep roots in Scottish history and their increasingly rare and endangered status. Together, they will showcase Scotland’s rich canine traditions and the importance of conserving the dogs for future generations.

Gordon Setters, known for their silky black and tan coats and gentle temperament, are sadly an endangered dog breed. With playful personalities, loyalty and intelligence, these dogs are equally smart and graceful. The meet up, organised by The Gordon Setter Club of Scotland, saw 70 Setters at last year’s gathering, and organisers are aiming for 100 this year to raise awareness and admiration for this elegant breed.

Caledonian Dandie Dinmonts, instantly recognisable by their long bodies, short legs and distinctive topknots are one of Scotland’s oldest terrier breeds. Despite their charm and loyal nature, they are now among the UK's most endangered dog breeds, with just a handful of litters registered each year. The breed served as industrious working dogs and dedicated rodent hunters with their vast speed and their appearance at Scone Palace will be a rare treat for dog lovers.

Scottish Deerhounds are majestic, deer-stalking hounds that were once the royal dogs of Scotland. Known for their grace, size and gentle nature, Deerhounds played a vital role in Scottish history and were originally bred to hunt wild red deer. This exceptional breed is dropping in numbers due to the reduced demand for working dogs, and passionate owners have been working hard to revive the breed through careful breeding and preservation. Their presence at the Scottish Game Fair will offer a unique glimpse into Scotland’s noble canine heritage.

The three parades hope to encourage families to consider the beloved breeds when choosing a canine companion. With stunning surroundings, lively events, and a gathering of some of the rarest dogs in the UK, the Scottish Game Fair promises a paw-sitively unforgettable experience for all ages.

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust Scottish Game Fair runs 4-6 July. For tickets and full event info, visit www.scottishfair.com.