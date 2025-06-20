RELAY rewrites the rules of family - with a keytar and a gay best friend

By James Macfarlane
Contributor
Published 20th Jun 2025, 14:16 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 15:48 BST
Leila Navabi returns to the Fringe with an unfiltered, funny, and heartfelt new show about queer parenthood, sperm donations, and building family on your own terms.

Fresh from a sold out run in 2024, Leila Navabi is back in Edinburgh with Relay, a musical about starting a family with your best friend's sperm. No, I'm not kidding.

Tender, ridiculous and unexpected, Relay takes the audience on a ride through the beautiful weirdness of trying to build a queer family from scratch. What does 'family' really mean when you tear up the traditional script?

With six original songs in the show, Relay doesn't hold back. Navadi says: “This is the most personal thing I’ve ever made - and also the most fun. It’s got basically my whole heart on a plate. Families aren’t just what we make them. They’re how we make them.”

Relay is about babies, best friends, and the wild joy of DIY family-making.placeholder image
Relay is about babies, best friends, and the wild joy of DIY family-making.

Relay

Venue: Beside, Pleasance Courtyard

Dates: 30th July - 25th August, (not 12th Aug), 3.35pm

Tickets: From £10

Age Guidance: 16+

Running Time: (60 min)

Captioned performance: 14th August

