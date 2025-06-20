RELAY rewrites the rules of family - with a keytar and a gay best friend
Fresh from a sold out run in 2024, Leila Navabi is back in Edinburgh with Relay, a musical about starting a family with your best friend's sperm. No, I'm not kidding.
Tender, ridiculous and unexpected, Relay takes the audience on a ride through the beautiful weirdness of trying to build a queer family from scratch. What does 'family' really mean when you tear up the traditional script?
With six original songs in the show, Relay doesn't hold back. Navadi says: “This is the most personal thing I’ve ever made - and also the most fun. It’s got basically my whole heart on a plate. Families aren’t just what we make them. They’re how we make them.”
Relay
Venue: Beside, Pleasance Courtyard
Dates: 30th July - 25th August, (not 12th Aug), 3.35pm
Tickets: From £10
Age Guidance: 16+
Running Time: (60 min)
Captioned performance: 14th August