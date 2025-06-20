RELAY rewrites the rules of family - with a keytar and a gay best friend

Leila Navabi returns to the Fringe with an unfiltered, funny, and heartfelt new show about queer parenthood, sperm donations, and building family on your own terms.

Fresh from a sold out run in 2024, Leila Navabi is back in Edinburgh with Relay, a musical about starting a family with your best friend's sperm. No, I'm not kidding.

Tender, ridiculous and unexpected, Relay takes the audience on a ride through the beautiful weirdness of trying to build a queer family from scratch. What does 'family' really mean when you tear up the traditional script?

With six original songs in the show, Relay doesn't hold back. Navadi says: “This is the most personal thing I’ve ever made - and also the most fun. It’s got basically my whole heart on a plate. Families aren’t just what we make them. They’re how we make them.”

Relay is about babies, best friends, and the wild joy of DIY family-making.

Venue: Beside, Pleasance Courtyard

Dates: 30th July - 25th August, (not 12th Aug), 3.35pm

Tickets: From £10

Age Guidance: 16+

Running Time: (60 min)

Captioned performance: 14th August