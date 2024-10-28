Remember Remember to catch Currie's fireworks display

Currie’s Fireworks display is on November 5 every year. This time it will be bigger and better than ever and well worth going out on a dark November evening to see it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show draws more and more people every year, attracting crowds of thousands from a wide area.

Tea, coffee, hot chocolate and snacks will be available at Currie Community Centre. There will also be a food van for hot food and drink. And plenty of opportunities to buy things that light up for the kids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everything is organised by Currie, Balerno and District Round Table with numerous volunteers including Currie Chieftains Youths and Currie Foutball Club. All profits made on the night will go towards local charities and good causes.

Currie Fireworks Display is on 5th November

Tuesday 5th November at King George V Park, Currie.

Gates open 6.30pm for fireworks at 7.15pm.

Tickets and FAQ at www.cbdrt.com/

Please remember that the surrounding streets will get parked up quickly so we would encourage you to use public transport where possible.