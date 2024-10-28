Remember Remember to catch Currie's fireworks display
The show draws more and more people every year, attracting crowds of thousands from a wide area.
Tea, coffee, hot chocolate and snacks will be available at Currie Community Centre. There will also be a food van for hot food and drink. And plenty of opportunities to buy things that light up for the kids.
Everything is organised by Currie, Balerno and District Round Table with numerous volunteers including Currie Chieftains Youths and Currie Foutball Club. All profits made on the night will go towards local charities and good causes.
Tuesday 5th November at King George V Park, Currie.
Gates open 6.30pm for fireworks at 7.15pm.
Tickets and FAQ at www.cbdrt.com/
Please remember that the surrounding streets will get parked up quickly so we would encourage you to use public transport where possible.