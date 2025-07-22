Remembering the Grunwick Strike: A powerful story comes to Edinburgh
Staged at North Edinburgh Arts, the play brings this vital chapter of British social history to life through a powerful blend of drama, live music, and community performance. Townsend Productions remounts this story that highlights the strike’s national significance, showcasing the solidarity that mobilised the labour movement and challenged systemic racism.
As political and social issues around workers’ rights and immigration continue to dominate conversations today, this production offers a timely reminder of the courage and resilience required to confront injustice. The involvement of local choirs and dance groups also connects the show directly to Edinburgh’s vibrant communities.
Don’t miss this emotional and inspiring performance, a testament to the strength of collective action and the ongoing struggle for equality.
We Are The Lions, Mr Manager! will be performing at North Edinburgh Arts, 12C Macmillan Crescent, Edinburgh EH4 4A on 11th October 2025 for a preview performance. Tickets available from: Eventbrite