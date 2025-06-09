Rickshaw & Co. celebrates with free meals and big discounts

By Heather Suttie
Contributor
Published 9th Jun 2025, 16:55 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 11:12 BST

Edinburgh-based diners are invited to help the award winning restaurant celebrate its third birthday.

Award-winning Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant Rickshaw & Co. is celebrating its third anniversary with four days of special offers—and everyone’s invited.

Located in Glasgow’s West End, just minutes from Kelvingrove and the University of Glasgow, Rickshaw & Co. is marking the occasion with free meals for early diners and generous discounts for sit-in guests from 16 to 19 June.

Here’s what’s on offer from 12pm to 9:30pm starting Monday, 16 June and the first 50 people through the door receive a free sit-in meal (up to 3 items per person from the food menu).

This offer is first come, first served—no advance bookings and after that, it’s 50% off food bills all day.

OnTuesday 17 June there’s 50% off your food bill and then on Wednesday 18 and Thursday, 19 June you’ll enjoy 25% off food bills all day.

Whether you're a local regular, visiting the city, or a student looking for flavoursome food at a good price, it’s a great chance to experience one of Glasgow’s most loved spots for bold, street-food-inspired flavours and warm hospitality.

Rickshaw & Co. was named ‘Curry Kings of Glasgow’ by the Scottish Asian Curry Awards and won South West Indian Restaurant of the Year at the Scottish Asian Food Awards.

But it’s about more than food.

Co-founded by Tushar Ahmed, Krishna Devkota, and Gulshan Soni, Rickshaw & Co. was built on friendship, nostalgia and a shared belief in the power of community.

Their aim has always been to create a space that feels welcoming, inclusive and rooted in care—where everyone, from international students to families, tourists to neighbours, feels at home.

Co-founder Gulshan Soni said: “Turning three is a big moment for us. Whether you’re a student, a tourist, or someone who lives round the corner—we want to thank everyone who’s supported us. Come in, grab a seat, and celebrate with us. Community is what keeps us going.”

