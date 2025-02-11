Roger Daltrey tour special guest announced as singer championed by Eddie Vedder

Legendary rock singer Roger Daltrey has announced a special guest who will be joining him on his UK tour in April and May 2025.

Linka Moja will be hitting the road with Daltrey on his special solo tour, packed with classic The Who songs, solo hits and his now-famous Q&A sessions, in which he opens up to the fans who have been with him throughout the decades.

Linka merges folk melodies, rock instrumentation and soulful rhythms to create a soundscape that captivates audiences worldwide. Her performances are celebrated for their raw emotion and electrifying energy, making every live show an unforgettable experience.

In 2024, she released the single ‘Serial Monogamist’ as well as a cover of ‘Where Is My Mind’ by Pixies. Her main musical influences are 90s alt-rock bands such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Nirvana, while her lyrical style is more akin to early Coldplay. Her biggest personal inspirations are the groundbreaking female singers of the early 2000s, such as Paramore’s Hayley Williams and No Doubt’s Gwen Stefani.

The Lake Tahoe-born artist had an early chance encounter in which she played her unreleased songs for Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder. He invited her to play at Ohana Festival, and inspired her to record her debut, Cough Drops, a live EP released in 2023.

Tickets have already sold out for many of the shows, in which Daltrey will perform acoustic and semi-acoustic takes on gems from the legendary band and delve into a solo back catalogue that dates back nearly 50 years.

His incredible 9-piece band consists of regular The Who collaborator Simon Townshend (guitar/ vocals) alongside John Hogg (bass), Doug Boyle (guitar), Steve Weston (harmonica), Jody Linscott (percussion), Billy Nicholls (BV), Katie Jacoby (violin), Geraint Watkins (keyboard), Scott Devours (drums).

While showcasing one of the most famous voices in rock, Daltrey will also give the audience the floor, as he takes on questions about his storied career.

Roger said: “Here we go again! After touring the US with this band of phenomenal musicians, I can’t wait to get back on the road in the UK with these shows.

“It’s a joy to be on stage performing - up close and personal for the audience, chatting with them and playing familiar songs in an unfamiliar way.”

2025 Tour Dates

With special guest Linka Moja:

Sunday 20 April: Brighton Dome - SOLD OUT

Monday 21 April: London - The Palladium - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 23 April: Southend-on-Sea - The Cliffs Pavilion - SOLD OUT

Thursday 24 April: University of Wolverhampton at The Halls - SOLD OUT

Saturday 26 April: Dundee - Caird Hall - SOLD OUT

Monday 28 April: Glasgow - SEC Armadillo

Wednesday 30 April: Edinburgh - The Usher Hall

Thursday 1 May: Gateshead - The Glasshouse - Sage 1 - SOLD OUT

Sunday 4 May: Manchester Bridgewater Hall - SOLD OUT

Other live shows:

Monday 5 May: Cheltenham Jazz Festival

Friday 8 July: International Eisteddfod, Llangollen, Wales

Friday 30 July: TK Maxx presents Live at the Piece Hall in Halifax

Friday 1 August: Audley End, Saffron Waldon

Friday 8 August: Margate Summer Series at Dreamland