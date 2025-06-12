Rory Marshall: Pathetic Little Characters

From the unconventional path of bassist to kebab salesman to comedian, Rory Marshall will be performing his debut solo multi-character sketch show, Pathetic Little Characters, at The Pleasance throughout this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Through vivid snapshots of oddly familiar individuals—from overly-enthusiastic charity workers at your doorstep to youths loitering outside trendy pubs pestering you for a Rizla—Marshall spotlights the subtle absurdities hidden within everyday encounters. His keenly observed characters, both imagined and lifted straight from his own awkward experiences, explore the curious and uncomfortable ways people behave when desperate to impress, desperate to belong, or just desperately pathetic.

Marshall's sharp comedic lens is turned specifically towards men at their most vulnerable, anxious, and absurd. Whether it’s a confidence coach delivering a TED-style talk at Birmingham International Airport or a limelight-loving police officer who can’t help but turn a press-conference into a stand-up set, the characters resonate precisely because audiences have met (or perhaps even been) them.

"I’m fascinated by why people behave differently depending on their situation," says Rory. "Why do we feel the need to show off, to make others laugh, or to be liked? These characters emerged organically—maybe too organically—from my own observations and experiences. Or perhaps it’s just because being sad, pathetic, and desperate comes very naturally to me."

A former member of the Brighton punk band Birdskulls, Marshall’s first comedic inklings appeared on stage between moody grunge songs—much to his bandmates’ chagrin. After being furloughed during the pandemic from his Kebab selling job, he pivoted fully into comedy. His understated yet razor-sharp sketches have drawn the admiration of some of Britain’s top comedic talent, landing him roles on BBC’s Ellie & Natasia (directed by Simon Bird) and Starstruck, opposite Rose Matafeo. He has also performed on BBC Radio 4 including in Nora Meadows’ Week of Wellness, co-written and directed by Will Farrell (who is also directing Pathetic Little Characters), and has appeared on Lolly Adefope’s acclaimed Audible podcast FANMAIL.

Under Farrell’s precise direction, Pathetic Little Characters balances sharp social satire with genuine empathy, ultimately asking the audience the eternal introspective question: "Just how pathetic IS Rory Marshall?”

With a personal backstory as unique as his comedy—including navigating a Tourette's diagnosis and launching a viral comedy career from lockdown boredom—Marshall embodies resilience, self-deprecation, and an unfiltered authenticity that makes his performance simultaneously hilarious and touching.

Pleasance Courtyard - Attic : 30th July - 24th August: 6pm.