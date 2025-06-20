Rose+Bud is a queer coming-of-age comedy about transition, identity and the joy of mirrors
University is scary enough without having to discover your entire gender identity alongside your time there. Rose+Bud, making its UK premiere at this year's Fringe, is a sharp new comedy about transitioning, trauma and self-acceptance.
The play celebrates the mess of university: Freshers' Week, dodgy guys, messy nights out and the aching need to be seen, even if it does mean quietly crying in the toilets for a bit beforehand.
Writer Rose Coogan, who based the show on her own experiences, says, “In the current harsh political climate for trans people, I hope this show offers a reprieve from the misery and shows the joy of being our authentic selves. We deserve to laugh, so I’m happy to provide it.”
This is an empowering and raw story that refuses to put tragedy at the centre of its trans narrative.
Rose+Bud
Venue: Bunker One, Pleasance Courtyard
Dates and times: 30th July - 25th August, (not 11th, 12th Aug) @1pm (60 min)
Review From: 1st August
Captioned performance: 16th August
Tickets: From £9