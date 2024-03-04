School Choir celebrates ten years with Greatest Hits concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ian Armstrong, of Strathesk Primary in Penicuik, has been running the choir as a free after-school club since 2011, bringing music into the lives of hundreds of children. And after being forced to suspend the choir during the COVID 19 pandemic, this year’s concert is a salute to a love of music and freedom of expression.

He said: "I’m excited to be welcoming back so many ex-choir members to the school. The set list will include some of our most successful numbers from previous years and we’re all ready to pull off a spectacular performance.”

The concert will take place at Strathesk at 2pm on Wednesday 27th March and is absolutely free.

Choirmaster Ian Armstrong, with choir members Georgie Hayes, Maria Uramowska and Rhona Whatford

Sure to be included in the concert is Equality, an original song released as a charity single in 2016 to raise money for the Scottish Refugee Council.