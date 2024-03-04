Schools set to celebrate 15 years of active travel to school challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taking place from March 11-22, the Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel inspires pupils to make active journeys to school, improving air quality in their neighbourhood and discovering how these changes benefit the world around them.

Now in its 15th year, the event sees schools across Scotland and the UK compete each day to make the most journeys by travelling actively to school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge is delivered by Sustrans, the charity that aims to make walking, wheeling and cycling easier, in partnership with headline sponsors Schwalbe Tyres UK.

Big Walk and Wheel is set to take place on March11-22

Dr Cecilia Oram, head of behaviour cChange, at Sustrans said: "Millions of pupils have risen to the challenge and embraced walking, scooting and cycling throughout these past 15 years of Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel, and this time it’s going to be bigger than ever.

“Not only are pupils and their families enjoying quality time together during an active school commute, but they’re also improving traffic congestion and air quality around their schools.”

Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel is open to all primary and secondary schools in the UK, including SEN/ASN/ALN schools, with prizes to be won every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prizes on offer to schools this year include Micro Scooters, Frog bikes and Cyclehoop cycle parking and infrastructure.

Free resources are available to encourage pupils to help reduce air pollution and learn about the benefits of active travel for themselves, their schools, their neighbourhoods, and the planet.

Alison McLean, acting headteacher at Queensferry Primary School in Edinburgh, said: “Last year, our pupils had so much fun walking and cycling to school with their friends and family. We noticed they arrived at school refreshed and ready to learn. We were also thrilled to come in first place in the large primary school category in Scotland.

“I would encourage more schools to sign up to the Big Walk and Wheel as it's a great way for young people to learn more about the local environment, air quality and how it affects them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since data collection for the challenge began in 2011, just over 1.5 million miles have been travelled by pupils taking almost 2.3 million active travel journeys to school in Scotland.

That equates to around 19 trips to the moon, or over 180 journeys around the Earth, saving just under 1,200 tonnes of CO2 polluting the air on the school run, from 3.1 million car journeys had the participants been driven to and from school.

Just over 340,000 active journeys to 340 participating schools took place in Scotland during the 2023 challenge, saving just over an estimated 240 tonnes of CO2 emissions if the journeys logged had otherwise been made by car.

Karen McGregor, Scotland Director at Sustrans, said: "For 15 years, pupils across Scotland have enjoyed taking part in the Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel. Parents save money by not having to drive and children get to be out and about exploring their world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The challenge shows that a healthier, more enjoyable and sustainable journey to school is possible. We want to transform school runs across Scotland by making it easier for all families to walk, wheel or cycle to school.”

Schools can sign up via bigwalkandwheel.org.uk.