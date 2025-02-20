Scotland's new over 30's club night launches this March

Get ready to relive the golden era of clubbing as Club30 – Scotland’s newest over 30s club night – makes its highly anticipated debut on Friday March 29, at the legendary WhyNot Nightclub on George Street.

WhyNot Nightclub, one of Edinburgh’s oldest and most iconic venues, holds a special place in the hearts of many. As the first nightclub to open on the prestigious George Street, WhyNot has been the backdrop for countless nights out, and now it’s welcoming a fresh concept tailored to those who still love to party and want an evening of nonstop nostalgia.

Expect club classics and anthems from the ‘90s and ‘00s, taking you back to the golden days of dance music. Live DJs, CO2 cannons, confetti cannons, state-of-the-art VOID Sound System and one-of-a-kind Grid Lighting System will set the stage for an electrifying atmosphere. This is a night designed to make you feel like you’ve stepped back into your prime clubbing years—without the 3AM finish.

With so many daytime events emerging for the over 30s, Club30 is doing things differently. This is a true club night experience, created for those who still crave the energy, production, and buzz of a real nightclub, but with a schedule that fits their lifestyle. No watered-down or gimmicky vibes—just the best music, the best production, and a crowd who knows how to party!

Tickets for the launch event are expected to sell fast. Don’t miss your chance to be part of Scotland’s newest and most exciting clubbing experience for over 30s!

Event Details:

Venue: WhyNot Nightclub, George Street

Date: Friday March 29

Time: 4pm–8pm

Music: ‘90s & ‘00s Classics & Anthems

Tickets: Available now on Eventbrite – book early to avoid disappointment!

