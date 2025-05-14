See the Forth Bridges Creative Trail

Forth Bridges Creative Trail A Celebration of Resident Artists and Creatives 31 May and 1 June In the shadow of the the historic modern and iconic Forth Bridges. Dozens of artists and creative makers come together to showcase the wide range of talents within the bounds of beautiful Burghs of Queensferry Dalmeny and Kirkliston, town nestled in the shadow of the bridges. Queensferry hosting a of creative crafts and applied arts from to over the course of a summer weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you're an art lover, a collector, or simply curious, the Forth Bridges Creative Trail invites residents and visitors to discover the depth of creativity flourishing in our local area.

This is more than just an exhibition—it's a celebration of the artistic heartbeat of our community.

Join us as we transform Queensferry, Dalmeny, Kirkliston, Burntisland Kinghorn and Aberdour Railway Stations into a dynamic showcase and a true celebration of creativity, community, and culture.