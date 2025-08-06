Seven powerful shows spotlighting men’s mental health at Edinburgh Fringe 2025

In a festival known for its boldness and creativity, Edinburgh Fringe 2025 is seeing a wave of deeply personal performances that challenge the silence surrounding men’s mental health.

This year, several standout shows offer portraits of masculinity in all its complexity - from quiet grief and identity struggles to neurodivergence, queer joy, and cultural survival.

Here are seven of the most moving shows this Fringe season, each offering a different take on men’s mental health.

Because

Hassan Govia in Because

Studio at theSpaceTriplex, 1–23 Aug (not 10), 15:05

What happens when your inner voice turns against you? In Because, a solo performer named Jade navigates spiralling thoughts triggered by sudden news. Set against a pre-recorded soundtrack of his own inner monologue, this gripping performance confronts trauma, masculinity, mortality, and mental illness with startling intimacy.

English Ako

theSpaceUK @ Surgeons’ Hall (Theatre 2), 1–23 Aug (not 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 & 18), 21:00

Jules Chan in English Ako

Inspired by the lived experience of being born in the Philippines and raised in the UK, writer-performer Jules Chan’s semi-autobiographical play candidly explores the challenges and contradictions faced by navigating dual heritage in contemporary Britain. Blending physical comedy, storytelling and multi-rolling, English Ako follows Boy, a young working-class migrant born in the Philippines and raised in northern England, on a search for his estranged brother and, ultimately, for a version of home where both his Britishness and Asian-ness can coexist. Set against the backdrop of coming-of-age encounters – from playground racism and awkward dates to tense universal credit meetings – Boy poetically transforms people in his life into beloved Shakespearean characters.

Cartoonopolis

Pleasance Dome, Jack Dome, 30 July – 24 Aug (not 6, 11, 18), 13:10

Created by Lewis Ian Bray as a tribute to his younger brother Jack, Cartoonopolis is a vibrant and imaginative exploration of neurodivergence, creativity, and the power of family. Inspired by the Bray family’s challenging but joyful journey raising Jack, who is autistic, the show invites audiences into the fantastical world of Jack’s imagination. It’s a place full of cartoon capers, wild adventures, dastardly villains and fearless heroes from Toy Story, Marvel and more, as Jack approaches his 18th birthday and the transition into adulthood. Lewis plays 27 characters including Jack and his parents in a personal and moving celebration of neurodivergence, imagination and sticking together.

Chrome Yellow

ZOO Southside Studio, 1–24 Aug (not 12 & 19), 12:25–13:35

Chrome Yellow is a solo show from Wayne Stewart, tracing his 650 mile walk across France from Saint-Malo to Argeles-Sur-Mer in 2021. What began as a physical journey slowly transformed into a deeper exploration of meaning, emotional endurance, and connection. Blending personal storytelling, journal entries, and songs, Chrome Yellow shares the solitude and self-reflection that came along the way.

The Alchemy of Sadness

theSpaceUK @ Niddry St (Upper), 11–23 Aug (not 16 & 17), Week 1: 12:50–13:50 / Week 2: 11:10–12:10

Set in a high-pressure PR firm, The Alchemy of Sadness explores the emotional toll of ambition, power, and unresolved trauma. Written by Alex Garcia-Laguer and inspired by his real-life experience in the hospitality industry, the play follows Thiago, a young professional, as he is paired with his intense and emotionally unpredictable boss, Liam, on a make-or-break assignment. Tensions between the two men rise, revealing shifting power dynamics and a growing emotional dependency. Incorporating surreal physical transformations to reflect their inner turmoil, the show offers a nuanced look at masculinity, vulnerability, and the blurred lines between mentorship, rivalry, and emotional entanglement.

A Drag Is Born

ZOO Playground, Playground 2, 1–24 Aug (not 12), 18:05

In this vibrant, wordless drag fantasia, Edu Diaz transforms personal history and cultural shame into a defiant celebration of queer joy. Through clowning, lip-sync, and divine divas like Nancy Sinatra and Celine Dion, an ordinary man becomes an unexpected Queen of the Carnival — older, hairier, and with “limited talents.” A Drag Is Born is a glittering act of resistance, highlighting how performance and identity can become tools for healing. In its joy, it offers a powerful commentary on liberation, queer masculinity, and self-worth.

A Small Town Northern Tale

Iron Belly at Underbelly, Cowgate, 31 July – 24 Aug (not 11 Aug), 12:40

Inspired by his experiences growing up mixed heritage in Manchester and relocating to a small working-class Northern town in the early 2000s, Nathan Jonathan writes and performs a nostalgic love letter to working-class life and cultural identity. The story follows David, a 13-year-old boy whose mother uproots their family from Manchester to escape his violent, drug-dealing father. In the small Northern town, David struggles to fit in as a Jamaican-English kid navigating a predominantly white community. As he contends with dodgy noughties fashion, Myspace, and Nokia phones, he slowly begins to lose touch with his Jamaican heritage. A Small Town Northern Tale is a high energy, solo-comedy that explores identity, belonging and cultural erasure, all told with humour and poignancy.