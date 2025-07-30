Shake off the blues and feel happy!

Prepare for an evening of pure, unadulterated joy! The internationally acclaimed Jive Aces, renowned for their high-energy performances and feel-good vibes, are bringing their sensational new show, "Feelin' Happy” to The Edinburgh Fringe, from July 31 until August 8, at the Gilded Balloon Appleton Tower, Lothian St, every day, 12-1pm.

This isn't just a concert; it's a vibrant explosion of colour, dazzling musicianship, and infectious rhythms that will leave anyone grinning from ear to ear, even if you feel at the bottom of the barrel.

From swinging classics to their own fantastic tunes, The Jive Aces always deliver a performance packed with exhilarating solos, thrilling and humorous musical pieces, and enough energy to light up Edinburgh! Their polished show is electrifying, and it is no surprise that they were the first live band to reach the final rounds of Britain's Got Talent, famously putting the grumpy Simon Cowell in a "good mood.”

And it's not just Simon Cowell saying so! The Fringe favourite Miranda Hart recently declared on BBC Radio, "The Jive Aces will get me off the floor, lose all self-consciousness, and dance!" High praise indeed from the queen of comedy, and a testament to the sheer uplifting power of their music and show.

The Jive Aces will make you feel happy!

“Feelin' Happy" promises an hour of toe-tapping tunes, dazzling outfits, and an atmosphere so electric you could cut it with a knife. Whether you're a seasoned swing music enthusiast or simply looking for a light-hearted night out, this show will leave you absolutely effervescent! It simply cannot be missed!”.

The band will also be supporting the music legend, Van Morrison at the Mandela Hall, in Belfast at the end of August in celebration of the artist’s 80th birthday.

Come and feel happy with The Jive Aces!

Tickets from: https://tickets.gildedballoon.co.uk/event/14:5389/ or the Box Office – 0131 622 6552