She’s back — and this time she’s louder: Mary, Queen of Rock! returns to the Fringe

History gets a heavy-metal remix as Mary Stuart trades her crown for a mic in this irreverent, high-octane Scottish rock opera.

Think you know Mary, Queen of Scots? Think again - and turn the music all the way up to eleven!

Mary, Queen of Rock! returns to the Edinburgh Fringe in a new version that's louder, wilder and more amped up than ever. The Scottish reformation has outlawed rock and roll in 1561 Scotland. Mary Stuart walks into this joyless, quiet society and changes everything. She's an international music icon and the newly crowned Queen. She faces her biggest challenge yet - getting Scotland to rock again!

This is a full throttle musical from Pretty Knickers Productions. Think Six meets School of Rock with history rewritten, eyeliner and distortion pedals.

Power ballads, tartan and total girl-boss energy, this show is ready to rock.

Co-writer Mhairi McCall calls it “louder, sharper, and more unapologetically her,” while director Jo Rush describes it as “a battle cry for all women to live boldly and unapologetically.”

In the words of the Queen herself: long may she slay!

Mary, Queen of Rock!

Pretty Knickers Productions

Written by Cal Ferguson, Mhairi McCall and Lewis Lauder

Venue: Cowbarn at Underbelly, Bristo Square

Dates: 1st- 24th August (No show on Wednesdays, 6th, 13th, 20th) @ 7.45pm

Review From: 1st August

Tickets: £17.50

Content Warnings: Drug Use, Gunshot

Age Guidance: 12+

Running Time: 90 Mins