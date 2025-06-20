She’s back — and this time she’s louder: Mary, Queen of Rock! returns to the Fringe
Think you know Mary, Queen of Scots? Think again - and turn the music all the way up to eleven!
Mary, Queen of Rock! returns to the Edinburgh Fringe in a new version that's louder, wilder and more amped up than ever. The Scottish reformation has outlawed rock and roll in 1561 Scotland. Mary Stuart walks into this joyless, quiet society and changes everything. She's an international music icon and the newly crowned Queen. She faces her biggest challenge yet - getting Scotland to rock again!
This is a full throttle musical from Pretty Knickers Productions. Think Six meets School of Rock with history rewritten, eyeliner and distortion pedals.
Co-writer Mhairi McCall calls it “louder, sharper, and more unapologetically her,” while director Jo Rush describes it as “a battle cry for all women to live boldly and unapologetically.”
In the words of the Queen herself: long may she slay!
Mary, Queen of Rock!
Pretty Knickers Productions
Written by Cal Ferguson, Mhairi McCall and Lewis Lauder
Venue: Cowbarn at Underbelly, Bristo Square
Dates: 1st- 24th August (No show on Wednesdays, 6th, 13th, 20th) @ 7.45pm
Review From: 1st August
Tickets: £17.50
Content Warnings: Drug Use, Gunshot
Age Guidance: 12+
Running Time: 90 Mins