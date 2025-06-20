She’s not picking a side — LEI-LDN is the mixed-race coming-of-age story we’ve been waiting for

Thrown from Leicester to London, Chardaye must confront her identity, her Blackness, and who gets to define her — in a raw and razor-sharp solo debut at Pleasance Courtyard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharp, funny and blisteringly honest, LEI-LDN is a coming of age story that certainly does not ask for permission,. It asks its audience to sit, listen and witness.

It's 2018 and Chardaye is your average, mixed-race 17 year old. Raised by her white mother in Leicestershire, she uproots and is placed with her Jamaican aunt's house in Peckham. This creates a confict - is Chardaye black enough? Is she too white? Does it really even matter?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEI-LDN is a spoken love letter to self-hood. The lead performance is one of swagger, confusion and deep emotional grit. It's a tale about pressure. The pressure to pick sides and to fit in when, at its core, it shouldn't really matter.

LEI-LDN captures the conflict and comedy of growing up mixed-race in modern Britain.

Performer Na-keisha Pebody says, “The show is loosely based on my own personal experiences both moving to London and being mixed race. I grew tired of the ignorance surrounding the mixed-race experience and wanted to explore this through the lens of comedy. In order to educate and empower others"

LEI-LDN

Venue: The Green, Pleasance Courtyard

Dates: 30th July to 25th August (not 11th, 12th, 19th) @ 6pm (60 min)

Age Guidance: 14+, 12 with parent

Tickets: £9 (preview) £12.00 - £13

Content Warnings: Contains strong themes of race and discrimination, uses strong language/profanity, references to violence, police intervention and underage drinking

Captioned performance: 18th August