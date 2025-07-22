Showstopper! The Improvised Musical returns to Edinburgh Fringe with spontaneous song, dance and improv wizardry

There is a reason Showstopper! The Improvised Musical has established itself as a fixture of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Returning to its longstanding home at the Pleasance Courtyard’s Grand for its sixteenth consecutive year, this Olivier Award-winning production invites audiences to witness a musical created in real time — every night, entirely from scratch.

Running from 30th July to 24th August (excluding the 11th), and a captioned performance on the 13th of August, the production offers an evening of inventive musical theatre beginning at 5.20pm. The conceit is deceptively simple: audience members provide suggestions for setting, plot, musical styles, and even the title, and the cast of performers respond by crafting an entirely new musical on the spot. No script, no rehearsal — just live, spontaneous theatre delivered with remarkable polish and wit.

Each performance is unique and added to the company’s growing archive of over 1,400 original musicals since its inception in 2008. Settings have ranged from Victorian orphanages to alien planets, all given the full West End treatment by a cast adept at parodying musical theatre styles from Sondheim to Disney, jazz to operetta.

(c) Ray Burmiston

This year’s cast features a combination of long-standing company members and acclaimed newcomers, including Ruth Bratt (People Just Do Nothing, BBC), Justin Brett (Million Dollar Quartet, West End), Susan Harrison (Peter Pan Goes Wrong), and Jonathan Ainscough (Royal Opera, Opera North). The ensemble is supported by musical supervisor Duncan Walsh Atkins and movement director Ali James, ensuring that the quality of each improvised performance matches that of a scripted production.

Behind the scenes, co-creators Adam Meggido and Dylan Emery lead the artistic team, with production overseen by Showstopper Productions and general management by Suzanna Rosenthal. The show’s reputation as a Fringe favourite is reinforced by numerous accolades, including the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment and Family, a Broadway World Edinburgh Award, and consistent placement in the Top 10 best-reviewed shows at the Fringe in both 2023 and 2024.

Yet despite its accolades and West End success — including a residency at the Cambridge Theatre and national tours — Showstopper! remains firmly rooted in the spirit of live performance and audience collaboration. Its cast must be ready for any genre, any plot twist, and any musical flourish. This ongoing challenge keeps the format fresh and the audience fully engaged.

A consistent critical favourite, Showstopper! continues to be recognised for its ingenuity and theatrical craft, offering audiences a performance that is never the same twice — and rarely short of exceptional.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical will be at the Pleasance Courtyard Grand at 5.20pm for the entire fringe for tickets go to www.edfringe.com