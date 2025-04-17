Six great ways to explore Niagara Falls USA this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At Niagara Falls USA this summer, visitors can discover a range of immersive, locally-focused activities that showcase the more surprising side of the region — ideal for those looking for unexpected adventure, culture & history, family fun and unique food & drink experiences. Travellers can fly direct from Edinburgh to New York, which offers multiple daily flights to Niagara Falls local airport, Buffalo.

When you think of Niagara Falls USA, the iconic waterfalls likely come to mind first — but just beyond the falls lies an unexpected treasure trove of experiences – here are some of the best for Summer 2025….

1.A Dining Experience Like No Other:

Top of the Falls is the only restaurant in the region overlooking the falls, offering guests a one-of-a-kind dining experience. The restaurant, located within Niagara Falls State Park on Goat Island, overlooks Terrapin Point and features panoramic views of the Horseshoe Falls through floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor dining decks. The menu offers modern American cuisines and classic dishes with a local twist.

2.Local Flavours & Farm-to-Table Experiences

Niagara Falls USA offers a range of experiences showcasing the best local flavours the destination has to offer. Taste the region’s Ciders at Donovan Orchards Estate Ciders,where Niagara County’s first sole craft hard cider is produced from apples grown on the estate. Nestled on a beautiful farm overlooking Lake Ontario, guests can enjoy cider tasting in their tasting room and enjoy the placid views. For a family-friendly option, Becker Farms offers fruit picking, from strawberries to pumpkins, depending on the season. In between, guests can meet the local farm animals and enjoy fresh-baked treats from the on-site bakery.

3.Summer Festivals Celebrating Local Culture

Visitors can discover some of Niagara Falls’ best local talent, creativity, history and produce at one of the many festivals taking place this summer. The Strawberry Moon Festival on 21 June is a truly immersive experience for everyone to celebrate the diverse indigenous cultures of North America through storytelling, teachings, music, dance, and the Native American Artisan Market. Music fans will love the Northwest Jazz Festival (August 22–23) where jazz music is performed by world-class musicians on five different stages. And for the foodies, the Lockport Food Fest held at the Community Farmers Market on 10 August is a gastronomic paradise with dozens of local and regional food and drink vendors.

4. Celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal

This year marks the bicentennial of Erie Canal’s completion – a monumental achievement in American history and engineering. Just a short drive from Niagara Falls, visitors can explore and learn about the rich heritage of Erie Canal through a range of immersive experiences. The Flight of Five Lock Tender Tour offers a hands-on journey into 19th-century engineering, where guests can learn about the canal's pivotal role in shaping New York's development . As well as this, the Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruisesprovide narrated boat tours through the modern locks, with scenic views and stories of the canal's enduring legacy.

5. World Class Fishing

Niagara Falls county, NY - with access to the Niagara River and Lake Ontario - is home to some of the best freshwater fishing in the US. From the Niagara River is to adventures on Lake Ontario, beginners can hire a guide to help you reel in monster salmon, walleye and smallmouth bass. For the seasoned fishing fan, the region is packed with fishing ‘honey holes’, the hotspots to reel in the best catch.

6. Outdoor Adventure

Visitors can enjoy boating on Lake Ontario and the Niagara River, camping at scenic spots like Four Mile Creek State Park, and golfing at several area courses. The season also offers opportunities for hiking, biking, and exploring the region’s natural beauty.

For further details, visit: niagarafallsusa.com