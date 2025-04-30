Skerryvore’s castle concert capacity grows due to global demand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special one-off event celebrating the 20th anniversary of beloved Scottish band Skerryvore is getting even bigger, organisers have announced, with an increased capacity and special guest acts added to the bill.

Skerryvore XX will take place at Floors Castle in Kelso on Saturday, May 31 and despite already being the legendary band’s biggest show to date, it is growing even larger. With over 5,000 tickets already sold, event organisers have decided to make an additional 2,000 tickets available for extra attendees to experience this spectacular Scottish Borders event.

The band has already seen incredible levels of global demand for the concert, with fans from five continents snapping up tickets to be part of the milestone celebration.

Skerryvore XX is now expecting attendances of around 7,000, with buses running direct to the event from Edinburgh, as well as hubs including Berwick, Hawick, Galashiels and Newcastle.

Skerryvore are set to draw big crowds this May.

The contemporary eight-piece will be joined throughout the night by an array of musical friends they have made over the last two decades as they worked their way to the top of Scotland’s music scene.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Pipes and Drums, renowned for their awe-inspiring displays of precision and musicality, will also bring something special to Skerryvore XX. In August 2024, The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo received an incredible reaction when their version of Skerryvore’s hit song Take My Hand was performed to audiences as part of the Show’s finale.

Fellow Tiree natives Trail West, known for their high-octane West Coast tunes, join the bill having played at festivals across Scotland alongside Skerryvore for the last 15 years, while beloved British-born Irish country music singer Nathan Carter will also make an appearance. Nathan released a cover of Skerryvore’s song Simple Life more than ten years ago.

Two sensational female Scottish duos will also be at the centre of the party in Kelso. The Laurettes – who the band met when they played their hometown festival Tiree Music Festival – and Edinburgh's The Eves, who have played support slots with Skerryvore the length and breadth of the country, will each take to the Skerryvore XX stage across the evening.

Edinburgh duo The Eves are set to perform.

Exciting Isle of Skye electronic folk fusion force, Valtos, will also have Kelso crowds on their feet this May. Shortlisted for this year’s BBC Introducing Scottish Act of the Year, Daniel Docherty and Martyn MacDonald will be showcasing their genre-defying sounds at the event.

Local Borders talent Western End, who joined Skerryvore on their recent winter tour, will kick off the evening with a set that’s sure to get their hometown crowd going. Skerryvore have also promised fans some extra surprises across the night.

Skerryvore’s Daniel Gillespie said: “As part of our musical journey over the past 20 years we have been very fortunate to travel the world and cross paths with so many incredible musicians along the way. From artists we first met in the bars and halls of the west coast of Scotland to bright new talents who are thriving in the amazing Scottish music scene, we wanted to fill the Skerryvore XX stage with host of musical pals that we know will help make it an extra special day for everyone making the journey to the castle.”

The band’s front man Alec Dalglish said: “We still can't believe that so many people are travelling from all over the world to celebrate with us so it is amazing that we can increase the capacity and welcome even more people to join the party – it's going to be a very special way to celebrate 20 years of the band."

Skerryvore are running buses from Edinburgh to Kelso Castle for audiences to join their 20th anniversary celebrations.

With a mix of bagpipes, fiddles, accordions, whistles, guitar and vocals, underpinned by driving bass, drums and keys, Skerryvore represents the best in contemporary Scottish traditional music and has evolved into one of the country’s leading musical forces.

They have reached number one in both the Official Scottish Album and UK Folk Albums charts, entered the top 40 in the Official UK Charts, performed in 30 countries and picked up national airplay from the likes of BBC Radio 2.

The nearby Borders Event Centre has space for up to 300 campervans for those looking to spend the night in Kelso, and day and overnight parking will be available at the castle.

Skerryvore XXwill take place on Saturday, May 31. Tickets are on sale now at skerryvore.com/xx.