Sky High Excitement This Summer Holidays As Ryze Welcomes Edinburgh To Jump Into A World Of Fun

By Shaun Keeney
Contributor
Published 16th Jul 2024, 13:37 BST
As the school summer break gets underway across Scotland, a Dalkeith trampoline park is welcoming active adventurers and families looking for a fun and fit day out to spring into action and experience a bouncing, brilliant fun time for all ages.

Ryze Trampoline Park, located at Mayfield Industrial Estate, Dalkeith, is open across the summer holiday for leapers, flippers and amateur athletes of any age to bounce across a huge array of trampolines, a ninja obstacle course and even a stuntman airbag area and enjoy an active day out.

Ryze provides an exciting way to exercise, offering a great way to boost cardiovascular fitness, burn calories, and improve both your balance and coordination.

The trampoline park isn’t just for kids, it can also add a little chaos into your corporate away day, providing the perfect bouncy backdrop for some team building exercises and is an ideal escape to let employees enjoy something a little different.

Families invited to Ryze Dalkeith this summer
Families invited to Ryze Dalkeith this summer

The popular destination also features an on-site café, allowing visitors to have a place to rest and relax with some scrumptious snacks and tasty refreshments.

Whether it’s jumping into a family day out, a leap around with friends or even a bouncing birthday party, there’s something for everyone at Ryze.

The park is open Monday to Saturday, from 9.30am -9pm and Sunday’s from 9.30am – 6pm

To find out more, jump on over to https://www.ryze.co.uk/

