Sky High Excitement This Summer Holidays As Ryze Welcomes Edinburgh To Jump Into A World Of Fun
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ryze Trampoline Park, located at Mayfield Industrial Estate, Dalkeith, is open across the summer holiday for leapers, flippers and amateur athletes of any age to bounce across a huge array of trampolines, a ninja obstacle course and even a stuntman airbag area and enjoy an active day out.
Ryze provides an exciting way to exercise, offering a great way to boost cardiovascular fitness, burn calories, and improve both your balance and coordination.
The trampoline park isn’t just for kids, it can also add a little chaos into your corporate away day, providing the perfect bouncy backdrop for some team building exercises and is an ideal escape to let employees enjoy something a little different.
The popular destination also features an on-site café, allowing visitors to have a place to rest and relax with some scrumptious snacks and tasty refreshments.
Whether it’s jumping into a family day out, a leap around with friends or even a bouncing birthday party, there’s something for everyone at Ryze.
The park is open Monday to Saturday, from 9.30am -9pm and Sunday’s from 9.30am – 6pm
To find out more, jump on over to https://www.ryze.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.