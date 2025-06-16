SNJO piano man launches album at Edinburgh Jazzfest

As the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra’s resident pianist, Peter Johnstone has become used to receiving compliments from the orchestra’s illustrious guests.

After working with Johnstone and the SNJO, Kurt Elling, who is widely recognised as one of the world’s leading jazz vocalists, hired Peter to play some concerts with him last summer.

The New York-based vibes virtuoso Joe Locke went one step further. Locke suggested that if Johnstone were to form his own group, he should ask Locke to play in it.

So Johnstone took the hint. He put together a quartet in which he features on Hammond organ and brought in Locke alongside his colleagues from the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra, saxophonist Tommy Smith and drummer Alyn Cosker.

“As soon as Joe mentioned he’d be interested in working with me I could hear the possibilities for vibes and organ,” says Johnstone, a former Young Scottish Jazz Musician of the Year. “It’s a relatively unusual instrumental combination but there are precedents such as the albums Bobby Hutcherson and Joey DeFrancesco made together that I really liked.”

Now Johnstone is set to launch Resistance Is Futile, the quartet’s first album at Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival when they play at the St Bride’s Centre on Friday 11th July.

The concert is part of a tour that will also see the quartet appearing at the legendary 606 Club in London on Wednesday 9th July and playing concerts in Dorking, in Surrey, and Ambleside, in the Lake District.

“It’s fantastic to hear such accomplished musicians as Joe, Tommy and Alyn bringing my music to life,” says Johnstone. “Our first tour included sell-out concerts in Glasgow and at Ronnie Scott’s in London and attracted some great press comments. I can’t wait to get everyone back together again for these dates in July.”