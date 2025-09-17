Speedcubers to return to Edinburgh for another speedcubing competition this weekend

This weekend, Edinburgh will host the first major cubing competition in Scotland since the Scottish Championships back in May. Speedcubing remains popular in Scotland and these competitions attract many speedcubers from around Scotland and further afield

This weekend, 124 speedcubers will gather in Edinburgh to test their skills at Meadowbank Sports Centre. The competition runs across both Saturday and Sunday, and spectators are welcome to drop in and watch the action unfold.

Speedcubing is the sport of solving twisty puzzles, such as the Rubik’s Cube, as quickly as possible. Competitions are organised worldwide by the World Cube Association (WCA), which currently recognises 17 official events. Eight of these events will be featured in Edinburgh.

Among them is the classic 3x3 Rubik’s Cube, the most recognisable puzzle of all. The 3x3 rounds will be held on Sunday, with the grand final scheduled for 4:25pm. Other events include the 2x2 (a smaller, simpler version often solved in around one second by top competitors) and the 4x4 (a more complex challenge that even elite solvers need around 20 seconds to complete).

European record holder for 4x4 and 5x5 blindfolded, Ryan Eckersley solving giant 3x3 blindfolded.

Specialist events will also be on display. In 3x3 Blindfolded, cubers memorise the puzzle before donning a blindfold and solving entirely from memory, recalling sequences of letters that represent piece positions. Competitors will also tackle 3x3 One-Handed, plus three puzzles with unique shapes: the megaminx, pyraminx, and skewb.

Rivalries and Records

Local favourite Johnny Morello Kerlaff, the Scottish record holder, is the clear favourite to win the 3x3. Over a second faster than his nearest rival, he may also aim to beat his own national record.

The blindfolded events will see a fierce battle between Ryan Eckersley, European record holder in 4x4 and 5x5 Blindfolded, and English specialist Charlie Harrison. International talent will also be in the mix, with Sweden’s Bo Forsell targeting the pyraminx podium, while Max Kwok U Sam (郭愉琛) from Macau—currently living in Scotland—has a strong chance of medalling across multiple events.

Mosaic of the Forth Road Bridge to the north of Edinburgh, made using 344 cubes at a previous Scottish competition

The Venue and Side Attractions

Meadowbank Sports Centre has become a regular hub for Scottish cubing in recent years, offering a spacious and accessible setting for competitors and visitors alike.

Alongside the competition, Speedcubing.org, one of the UK’s largest cube retailers, will host a stall. Owner Daniel Evans travels to events across the country, bringing an extensive range of puzzles for both cubers and curious spectators to try. Expect everything from beginner-friendly 3x3s to giant 11x11 cubes, as well as unusual puzzles like the square-1, clock, and skewb.

Cube technology has improved dramatically in the past 15 years, with modern “speedcubes” offering smoother, faster turning and fine-tuned mechanisms. Competitors often test several models to find the one that best matches their turning style.

Scottish record holder for 3x3, Johhny Morello Kerlaff

Learn to Solve

For anyone inspired to try cubing themselves, Daniel will have solution guides available at the venue, and resources are also online at Speedcubing.org

The standard beginner method for solving a 3x3 starts with building a cross on one face, then placing the corners to complete the first layer. The second layer requires simple algorithms to insert the edge pieces without disturbing the solved parts, and the final layer involves orienting and permuting the remaining pieces.

While it may seem daunting at first, many find that once they solve the cube for the first time, the challenge becomes addictive—often sparking the journey into speedcubing.