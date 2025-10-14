Spine-Tingling Fun with a Shocking New Guest

Halloween fun at Camera Obscura & World of Illusions, Edinburgh

Camera Obscura & World of Illusions is set to cast its seasonal spell once again with the return of its frightfully fun Haunting Halloween Hunt, running daily until 2 November 2025.

From seasoned scare-lovers to mini monster hunters, the Halloween Hunt promises spook-tacular fun for all ages. Lovable mascot Dizzy has donned five eerie new disguises, transforming into Halloween favourites like Frankenstein, Dracula, The Mummy, and a Werewolf. Guests are challenged to track down every creepy costume hidden across the attraction’s six floors. Those who complete the trail will be rewarded with a sweet treat - if they survive the surprises along the way!

The venue itself has embraced the eerie with haunting projections, spooky sound effects, and ghoulish decorations lurking around every corner. Visitors can test their nerves in the freakishly realistic Severed Head illusion, conjure creepy compositions with OptiMusic, and see who’s hiding in the shadows on the Colour Shadow Wall.

Adding to the chills, Camera Obscura’s resident ghoulish Guides are once again bringing the city’s ghost stories and supernatural legends to life during the ever-popular Camera Obscura show, perfect for those brave enough to look into Edinburgh’s haunted history.

Frankenstein Bride in the Giant Kaleidoscope at Camera Obscura & World of Illusions, Edinburgh.

General Manager Andrew Johnson shared "We love bringing a playful twist to Halloween. Camera Obscura is already filled with strange and wonderful sights, and our seasonal surprises just turn that up a notch. With our history dating back over 170 years, it’s the perfect setting for a spooky adventure, full of tricks, treats, and unforgettable illusions."

Early risers can take advantage of the early ghoul getter discount, offering £4 off admission tickets for visits at 8am, 8.15am, 8.30am or 8.45am from 25 October to 1 November, when booked online in advance.

Visitors are encouraged to come in costume, get stuck into the spooky spirit, and enjoy one of Edinburgh’s most bewitching attractions - just be careful not to lose your head along the way.

Frankenstein Bride sees her reflection in a huge mirror at Camera Obscura & World of Illusions, Edinburgh

Opening Hours

11-24 October every day Sun-Fri 9am-9pm and Sat 9am-9.30pm

25 October-1 November every day 8am-9.30pm