Sport could be their new big thing: Edinburgh Leisure launches citywide coaching campaign to kickstart the new school term
With a spotlight on three exciting sports – Diving, Climbing, and Tennis – the campaign encourages children aged P1 and up to try something new, build skills, and have fun in a supportive, expert-led environment. Whether they’re scaling new heights, making a splash, or smashing their first serve, there’s something for everyone.
Angela McCowan, Sports Development Manager at Edinburgh Leisure said: “We want to encourage parents to give their children a new exciting hobby to look forward to this term and sport could be their next big thing. As the leading provider of sports and leisure facilities, we have a wide range of coaching opportunities available across our venues for all abilities.
“Sports coaching offers so much more than just learning the game or skill - it helps children build confidence, develop strong listening and communication skills, and stay active in line with recommended exercise levels. It’s about nurturing life skills through movement, teamwork, and fun - giving every child the chance to grow both on and off the court, pitch, or pool.”
It is recommended that children and young people aged 5-18 years should aim for at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity daily, with some of this activity being bone and muscle strengthening.
Preschoolers, aged 3-5 years, should be active throughout the day, with at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity.
In Scotland, it is estimated that approximately 69-71% of children aged 5-15 meet the recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity, including school-based activities. When excluding school-based activities, this figure drops to about 59%. There's a notable age-related decline, with younger children (5-7 years old) being more active (around 80%) than older teens (13-15 years old) (around 60%).
Why Join?
- Fun and friendly coaching for all abilities
- Expert instructors to guide every step
- A great way to stay active, make friends, and build confidence
- Flexible options across the city
Parents and guardians are encouraged to visit edinburghleisure.co.uk/coaching-activities/ to explore available sessions and sign up.
Let this term be the start of something big - because Diving, Climbing, or Tennis could be their next big thing.