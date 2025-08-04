Sport could be their new big thing: Edinburgh Leisure launches citywide coaching campaign to kickstart the new school term

With just 59% of school-aged children meeting the recommended daily levels of physical activity, the start of the new school term is the perfect time to get kids moving. Edinburgh Leisure is encouraging families to help their children discover their next big passion through sport by signing up for one of its fun and engaging coaching courses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a spotlight on three exciting sports – Diving, Climbing, and Tennis – the campaign encourages children aged P1 and up to try something new, build skills, and have fun in a supportive, expert-led environment. Whether they’re scaling new heights, making a splash, or smashing their first serve, there’s something for everyone.

Angela McCowan, Sports Development Manager at Edinburgh Leisure said: “We want to encourage parents to give their children a new exciting hobby to look forward to this term and sport could be their next big thing. As the leading provider of sports and leisure facilities, we have a wide range of coaching opportunities available across our venues for all abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sports coaching offers so much more than just learning the game or skill - it helps children build confidence, develop strong listening and communication skills, and stay active in line with recommended exercise levels. It’s about nurturing life skills through movement, teamwork, and fun - giving every child the chance to grow both on and off the court, pitch, or pool.”

Climb Coaching at the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena

It is recommended that children and young people aged 5-18 years should aim for at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity daily, with some of this activity being bone and muscle strengthening.

Preschoolers, aged 3-5 years, should be active throughout the day, with at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity.

In Scotland, it is estimated that approximately 69-71% of children aged 5-15 meet the recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity, including school-based activities. When excluding school-based activities, this figure drops to about 59%. There's a notable age-related decline, with younger children (5-7 years old) being more active (around 80%) than older teens (13-15 years old) (around 60%).

Why Join?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Learn to Dive Coaching at the Royal Commonwealth Pool

Fun and friendly coaching for all abilities

Expert instructors to guide every step

A great way to stay active, make friends, and build confidence

Flexible options across the city

Parents and guardians are encouraged to visit edinburghleisure.co.uk/coaching-activities/ to explore available sessions and sign up.

Let this term be the start of something big - because Diving, Climbing, or Tennis could be their next big thing.