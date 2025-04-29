Spring/Summer style event announced at The Centre, Livingston with funds being raised for Breast Friends and Family Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Centre, Livingston, one of Scotland’s largest shopping centres has unveiled plans to host a Spring/Summer fashion event on Saturday, May 3 at 12 - 4pm, with local stylist and colour analysis expert, Leigh Maybury, to raise funds for its charity partner, Breast Friends and Family.

It follows on from the success of the previous events at the shopping centre hosted by Leigh, who qualified at the London College of Style and trained in the art of colour and is also the founder of ‘Life with Style’ consultancy.

On the day of the ‘Seasonal Style-Up’ event shoppers will be able to get an express colour analysis, which was popular in the 80’s thanks to the bestselling book, ‘Color Me Beautiful’ by Carole Jackson, and find out which colours can help enhance their natural features and personal style.

There will also be the opportunity to get tips on how to refresh your wardrobe and insights into some of the hottest trends which includes everything from plaid jumpsuits and tuille skirts to boho fringing and ruffles in shades of reds, pink, oranges and bright yellow.

Leigh Maybury, right, at The Centre, Livingston

Six lucky shoppers will also be in with a chance of being presented with a £25 Gift Card, courtesy of The Centre, Livingston to treat themselves.

The aim of the event is to give people the confidence to step out of their comfort zone and try out a new, fresh look which makes them feel great and also to help them create a capsule wardrobe with key pieces that are versatile and adaptable, weaving in some of their existing wardrobe favourites.

All style consultations and a live ‘Q&A with Leigh’ is free to attend. To help raise funds for Breast Friends and Family, which supports patients through a breast cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery, one-to-one, express colour analysis sessions, will cost £10 per person, with all funds going the charity.

Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We are delighted to welcome local stylist, Leigh Maybury back to host another exciting event at The Centre, Livingston.

“The previous events were such a big hit with our shoppers who got valuable style tips and an express colour analysis, which is why we are really looking forward to providing another opportunity for visitors to tap into her fashion expertise again and help raise funds for a great cause at the same time.”

Leigh said: “If you are looking for inspiration on refreshing your wardrobe this season, pop along to the event on Saturday, May 3 at The Centre, Livingston where I’ll be giving away lots of tips on some of the hottest trends and how you can mix and match to give you an easy to wear and everyday stylish new look.

“You’ll also have the chance to get an express colour analysis which will help you to choose trending shades which suit you best this season and bring out your natural features.

“The event is a perfect opportunity to enjoy some ‘me time’ and also raise funds for Breast Friends and Family at the same time.”

All express colour analysis appointments will be carried out on a first come, first served basis.

For more details, check out the website.