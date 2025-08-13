St James Quarter Sessions: Pop-up Vinyl Lounge brings soulful sounds to the heart of Edinburgh

This August, St James Quarter is turning up the volume for music fans with the launch of its first-ever pop-up Vinyl Lounge during the opening and closing weekends of the St James Quarter Sessions - the city’s only FREE music festival.

From August 15, the Everyman Cinema will host the first evening of the Vinyl Lounge before the music moves to Level 1 Guest Services from 16th-17th and 21st-24th August.

Visitors can browse an eclectic selection of second-hand and new vinyl covering everything from Jazz, Blues, Funk, Soul, and Latin, to Ska, Reggae, Dub, World, Experimental, Soundtracks, Bollywood, and Library Music. The experience will be soundtracked by live DJ sets on old-school vinyl decks throughout opening hours.

The opening weekend (August 15-17) will be curated by La Beat Soul Club, one of Edinburgh’s most-loved soul nights. For over seven years, the La Beat trio - Brian, Gavin and Ross - have been bringing high-energy soul sessions to venues across the city. Now, they’re bringing their deepest crates and infectious energy to their biggest venue yet at St James Quarter.

Josh, Umbrella Records

The closing weekend (August 21-24) sees Umbrella Vinyl take over. Since opening their Tollcross store in 2022, founders Laura, Josh and Nick have built a community hub for vinyl lovers, known for its inclusive atmosphere and environmentally conscious ethos. Their carefully curated range spans genres from Afrobeat to Soundtracks, reflecting the founders’ Hong Kong roots and broad musical tastes.

The pop-up Vinyl Lounge is the latest addition to the St James Quarter Sessions line-up. Happening during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe at the city’s leading retail and lifestyle destination, this year’s St James Quarter Sessions programme sees over 60 acts including The BrandNew Heavies, Bemz, Tamzene, and Cortney Dixon performing across the impressive, canopied development, including the Level 6 rooftop, with panoramic views of Scotland’s capital and castle – providing one of the most unique festival stages in the UK.

Susan Hewlett, Festival Creator at St James Quarter, said: “St James Quarter Sessions is about celebrating music during the Festival, and our Pop-Up Vinyl Lounge is the perfect way to do that. Whether you’re a seasoned record collector or simply curious to explore the shelves, you’ll find an incredible mix of music, atmosphere, and community.

"Partnering with local legends La Beat Soul Club and Umbrella Vinyl means we’re bringing together some of the city’s most passionate champions of vinyl culture - all under one roof. We can’t wait for visitors to dig through the crates, discover new sounds, and enjoy the magic of music on vinyl in the heart of the city."

The Vinyl Lounge is the latest addition to St James Quarter Sessions line up

The Vinyl Lounge is open from 5pm - 10pm in the Everyman Cinema on August 15 and from 12pm to 8pm on the 16-17 and 21-23 August before its final day on Sunday August 24 from 12pm – 6pm in the Level 1 Guest Services. Don’t miss your chance to dig through crates of incredible records, discover hidden gems, and experience the soulful soundtrack of St James Quarter Sessions.

For more information, please visit: https://stjamesquarter.com/event/st-james-quarter-sessions/