Stag do company has ‘solved the cost of boozing crisis’

The wristbands are a retro way to guarantee an affordable and safe night out

Planning a big night out in Edinburgh but worried about the toll it might take on your wallet?

Fear not – a leading stag and hen party company has come to the rescue, ‘solving the cost of boozing crisis’ for revellers wanting to hit the town, especially those gearing up for a pre-wedding celebration.

Following its massive success in Newcastle, Last Night of Freedom is now bringing its unbeatable wristband deal to Edinburgh.

For just £12 per person, partygoers can enjoy free shots, drinks, and guestlist entry to eight of the city’s most popular bars and clubs – a package worth more than £50.

Matt Mavir

The Edinburgh lineup includes some of the city’s hottest venues: Club Tropicana, Coco Boho, Dropkick Murphy's, Frankenstein Bier Keller, Pilgrim, Shanghai, The Hive, and Slug and Lettuce.

“Our customers come from all walks of life but as people tighten their belts in the face of bills going up there’s no doubt that for many, it’s turned into a cost of boozing crisis,” said managing director Matt Mavir.

“We think we’ve cracked the problem – and we’re thrilled to now bring incredible value to Edinburgh for people who might find the price of a stag or hen bar crawl a bit daunting.

“With some of the capital’s best venues already on board, we’re excited to bring this game-changer to one of the UK’s favorite party cities.”

Edinburgh’s famous nightlife has seen it named one of the best party cities in Europe, with Last Night of Freedom’s annual rankings placed the city sixth on the list of most-booked destinations for stags.

And while the new wristbands can help revellers save money – they come with a handy added perk.

“Edinburgh is one of the most vibrant and welcoming party destinations in the UK, but we all know how tricky it can be for a large group to get past door staff at a nightclub,” continued Matt.

“With a Last Night of Freedom wristband – and its nostalgic charm – you’re guaranteed smooth entry for the whole group.

“We’ve done the hard work for you, arranging everything in advance. All you need to do is turn up, relax, and enjoy the fun.”

The concept was first launched in Newcastle, where it became a hit with stags and hens looking for value-packed celebrations.

Edinburgh marks the next stop on Last Night of Freedom’s UK rollout, with more destinations expected to follow.

You can order your Edinburgh wristbands https://www.lastnightoffreedom.co.uk/activities/edinburgh-nightlife-wristbands/