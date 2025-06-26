STAGEFEST Thrills One and All at Dalkeith Country Park Edinburgh!

Over 2500 people attended this inclusive and wildly entertaining outdoor performance festival. STAGEFEST was a full day of events, performances, workshops, food and fun for Stagecoach students and their families.

750 local young performers were the VIPs of the day as they took to the stage to perform musical theatre showstoppers in the majestic surroundings of Dalkeith Country Park.

A diverse array of numbers were performed across the day and dazzled the delighted audience with medleys from Our House, The Addams Family, Wicked, School of Rock, Hamilton and Jekyll & Hyde plus songs from the movies including The Hunger Games, The Lego Movie, Minions, 101 Dalmatians, The Greatest Showman, The Little Mermaid, Deadpool and Mary Poppins.

Stagecoach Edinburgh’s Principal Tina Strong was blown away by the success of the whole event:

‘Bringing a community together like this to celebrate performance, belonging and creativity is so special. Nothing similar to this happens in Edinburgh and it’s such a brilliant experience for the children and their families.’

Other highlights of the event included: circus workshops, storytelling, magic, a silent disco, facepainting, traditional game stalls featuring games such as ‘Hook a Duck’ and ‘Guess the Sweets in the Jar!’ There was even a bouncy slide, an obstacle course and human table football for all to enjoy!

Delicious food from local food trucks helped feed the vast crowds and if people needed a little escape, a quiet area with giant Jenga, giant noughts and crosses and other outdoor games were provided plus relaxing chair massages for adults and kids too!

Stagecoach Edinburgh helps build confidence and resilience, offers brilliant opportunities in the community and professionally and helps young people make connections with likeminded classmates who share the similar interests.

Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.

For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts Edinburgh please visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/edinburgh or call Principal Tina Strong on 0131 610 0636

