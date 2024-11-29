Stargyle Street makes Glasgow shine as Scotland’s destination city for Christmas

Starglye Street, located close to the St Enoch Centre

Symbolising Glasgow as the North Star – and a must-visit destination for Christmas – this 80ft long immersive attraction stretches along one of the city’s busiest streets, bathing visitors in a canopy of shimmering lights.

Adding to the enchantment is a playful, interactive feature: a special activation button that triggers a stunning chasing light sequence representative of Santa’s sleigh taking off, sending LED lights racing along the tunnel accompanied by a delightful whooshing sound.

Perfect for families, Stargyle Street promises to be one of the most Instagrammable moments of the season.