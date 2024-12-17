Start the New Year with a new skill at Edinburgh Open Workshop

Edinburgh Open Workshop is excited to announce the launch of new DIY, woodworking and welding courses beginning in January. Just in time for the new year, these classes provide a perfect opportunity for people looking to try something new or build on existing skills.

Led by a team of professional crafters and technicians, our classes accommodate all skill levels, from absolute beginners to experienced makers.

Learn to use hand and power tools and unearth the secrets of basic woodworking and repair in the Introduction to DIY course; discover a variety of welding techniques, from preparation to cutting, angle grinding and safety, and become competent in carrying out decorative or repair based projects in the Introduction to Welding course; or choose from a range of woodworking classes where you can learn to build your own furniture, from stools to shaker design drying stands, and perfect your fine woodworking skills.

“What better way to start the year than by learning something new?” said Natasha Lee-Walsh, director of Edinburgh Open Workshop. “Our courses are a great way to inspire creativity, develop practical skills and make something you can be proud of. Perfect for a new year’s resolution, start 2025 with a creative challenge.”

Woodworking Class, Edinburgh Open Workshop

Classes are held at EOW’s fully-equipped workshop in Leith and available on weekdays, evenings and weekends to fit any schedule. With professional tools and materials provided, everything you need to succeed is waiting for you.

Courses can also be purchased using our Gift Vouchers so why not give someone the gift of making this Christmas, allowing them to choose the course that suits best at a later stage.

For more information on courses and gift vouchers please visit www.edinburghopenworkshop.co.uk/courses-workshops/ or contact 0131 555 6866.