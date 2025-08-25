Step into confidence at Midlothian Falls Prevention Community Day

If you are committed to living well for longer, just like this beaming group, then join the local health and social care partnership for Midlothian’s first free, fun and informative Falls Prevention Community Day on Thursday, September 25, at the Lasswade Centre, Bonnyrigg, from 10am to 2pm.

Organised by Advanced Physiotherapy Practitioner Linda Linton of Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership, the event is open to everyone over 50 and their families.

With plenty of expert advice, local resources, and practical demonstrations to help people stay fitter and independent, it promises to be both enjoyable and useful.

Visitors can relax with tea, coffee and homemade cake while discovering how small changes can make a big difference. Friendly professionals will be on hand to show how strength and balance exercises, good diet, safe footwear, and regular health checks can all help reduce the risk of falls.

In the picture clockwise from left to right at the Wellbeing Teams, Best Step Forward strength and balance class at Dalkeith Arts Centre are: Pam Mackay, who attends the class, falls event organiser Linda Linton of Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership, class attendee Stella McHale, Midlothian Council’s Wellbeing Officer David West, John Watt, who is a regular at the class along with Wellbeing Instructor Barry Morrison.

A wide range of local health teams and organisations will be attending, including physiotherapists, dietitians, optometrists, pharmacists, occupational therapists, and the Ageing Well team, who will be offering blood pressure checks and fitness testing. Guests can also explore advice on bone health, dementia support, continence care, green health activities, home adaptations, and more.

Special demonstrations will include how to safely get up after a fall, tips for exercising at home, and practical equipment advice from mobility specialists. The day is designed not just to raise awareness, but to be a warm and welcoming community event where people can ask questions, get tailored guidance, and connect with others.

Councillor Connor McManus, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “Risk of falls increases from 50 years old and by aged 65 risk a third of people will have fallen. This can lead to injury, hospitalisation, loss of confidence and social isolation. However, there is lots you can do to reduce your risk of falling so this community event is a brilliant opportunity for people in Midlothian to come together, learn, and have fun while taking practical steps to stay healthy and independent.

“I’d encourage everyone to come along and join us for what promises to be a lively and supportive day.”