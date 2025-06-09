Step into two hidden worlds beneath Edinburgh

The Lost Close and The Real Mary King’s Close partner for the first time to reveal a forgotten side of Edinburgh’s rich history

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This summer, Edinburgh visitors and locals can delve beneath the city’s streets and explore not one, but two of its best-kept secrets thanks to a new underground experience that unites The Real Mary King’s Close and The Lost Close for the very first time.

Launching on Thursday, June 19 and running every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until August 30, this exclusive dual-site tour invites guests to journey through two unique underground closes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experience begins at The Lost Close, where guests gather at the historic John’s Coffee House - once a vibrant meeting place for Scottish Enlightenment thinkers like Adam Smith and David Hume.

The Lost Close and The Real Mary King's Close's new partnership

From there, guests will descend into underground vaults and a close sealed off for nearly 200 years following Edinburgh’s Great Fire, only rediscovered in 2019. Guided by an expert storyteller, learn about the fascinating journey of coffee in Scotland, from its early trade roots to the rise of the city’s first coffeehouses and their enduring influence today.

During the tour, guests will enjoy a cup of specialty coffee from local roaster, Common Coffee, before encountering one of the most extraordinary industrial discoveries in recent Scottish history: the world’s second-oldest surviving Crossley four-stroke engine. Originally installed at the Royal Aquarium and later used to ventilate the city’s police chambers, this rare Victorian relic offers a remarkable glimpse into Edinburgh’s innovative past.

Following the 35-minute Coffee Tour at The Lost Close, the journey continues just a few steps away at The Real Mary King’s Close, one of Scotland’s most celebrated heritage attractions. Voted the UK’s best tourist attraction in the Tripadvisor® Travellers’ Choice® Awards - Best of the Best for 2024, the award-winning experience invites guests to step directly into 17th-century Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by character guides, guests explore a perfectly preserved warren of underground streets, homes and passageways that once bustled with life above ground. As the Close was gradually buried under the foundations of the Royal Exchange, its stories were sealed in time.

The Lost Close, Edinburgh

On the immersive one-hour tour, guests will uncover tales of plague, poverty, politics and the perseverance of residents who once called the Close home. Rich in historical detail and theatrical storytelling, The Real Mary King’s Close offers an unfiltered look at Edinburgh’s hidden past and the people who shaped its future.

Paul Nixon, General Manager at The Real Mary King’s Close, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with The Lost Close to offer a fresh and unique way to experience Edinburgh’s hidden history. This joint ticket gives our visitors a rare chance to explore two underground closes in one morning, each with its own powerful story. From coffee culture and Enlightenment thinking to industrial innovation and everyday life, it’s a journey through the layers that have shaped the city we know today. We expect this to be a highly popular experience and anticipate that tickets will sell out quickly.”

James Armandary, Tourism Development Lead at The Lost Close, added: “This partnership with The Real Mary King’s Close is an exciting first for us at The Lost Close. With one ticket, guests can explore two very different underground closes and uncover the rich, hidden history they share - from the story of coffee in Scotland to the everyday lives of people who once walked these streets. It’s a unique way to experience Edinburgh’s past from two fascinating perspectives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tours last approximately 1 hour 45 mins. Tickets are priced at £40, including access to both tours and a cup of coffee, making it the perfect experience to start your day.

With a maximum of 12 guests per session, availability is limited, and early booking is advised.